There are a lot of expenses that come with having children, which is something Courtney and Eric Waldrop must know all too well on Sweet Home Sextuplets. Not only do they have their six newborns, they also have three older sons to support. Keeping nine kids in Lunchables can sound like an almost overwhelming challenge, so how do the Waldrops afford sextuplets?

According to The Gadsen Times, Eric owns a landscaping business called Robinson and Waldrop Landscape Group. Courtney is a first grade teacher at Albertville Elementary School in Alabama where the Waldrops live. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to be there for the entire school year after getting pregnant with the sextuplets, but she accomplished her goal of spending the first week with her class before she had to rest at home. "I was able to get my room ready, meet the kids and get things ready for the teacher who was taking over," Courtney said.

She might be back once her little ones are a little bit older too, as The Gadsen Times reported. And the Waldrops have the support of their community and church as well, which celebrated the sextuplets' gender reveal with a 5K run and collected donations for the family. That may have helped with some initial expenses, and taken off some of the financial pressure.

TLC on YouTube

The website for Robinson and Waldrop Landscape Group, which Eric runs with partner Jeremy Robinson, explains that they handle landscape design build, hardscapes, irrigation, night lighting, and maintenance. "We strive to provide the highest quality of work for our clients at competitive pricing," the site states. Eric has had the business since 2005, so it seems to be consistent and successful work. According to GreenIndustryPros.com, a contractor who owns their own business could make between $30k and $78k a year, though it's dependent on location and annual sales.

Glassdoor reveals that the average base pay for a first grade teacher is a little over $51k a year. Courtney may be able to receive some sort of paid maternity leave, though it's more difficult to determine without knowing exactly how long she was planning to take off after the sextuplets' birth. The LaborLawCenter reported that there were "no laws in Alabama guaranteeing job protection or benefits for new parents," though the Family Medical Leave Act could allow for 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Then there's the money the Waldrops make from Sweet Home Sextuplets. The show is only in its first season, so the Waldrops might be on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to how much they earn per episode. Cheat Sheet reported a wide range in the salaries of other TLC reality stars. The 90 Day Fiancé cast earns $1k an episode, while the Roloffs of Little People, Big World earn between $7k and $10 per episode. However, Kate Gosselin earned as much as $50 per episode, so the Waldrops likely fall somewhere in between.

There's no doubt that being able to afford nine kids is a huge endeavor, but it seems like the Waldrops have enough support to get through the tough times. Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays on TLC.