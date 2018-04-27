How Do You Pronounce "Louis"? The Royal Baby’s Name Is Causing A Bit Of Confusion

The world has anxiously been awaiting confirmation of the name of the newest baby prince after Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her third child in London on Monday. Kensington Palace revealed early Friday that his name was, in fact, Louis Arthur Charles — aka, His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge — but even though the big news has been revealed, some people are still confused. How do you pronounce "Louis"? Depending on where you live, you might not be saying it right.

Even though Louis wasn't actually the front-runner when it came to royal baby name predictions — that honor went to "Arthur" — it's not exactly surprising that it ended up being the name the Duke and Duchess chose. After all, in addition to being very traditional, it also has a strong family connection: Prince Philip’s grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg, and Prince Charles’ great-uncle was Earl Louis Mountbatten, according to TIME. But adding even more sentimental value is the fact that that Louis also happens to be one of Prince William's middle names (his full name is William Arthur Philip Louis), as well as one of the middle names given to Prince George (George Alexander Louis) in 2013.

That's all well and good though, but the one obvious downside of Louis compared to a name like Arthur? Not everyone pronounces it the same way (much to the chagrin of people actually called Louis):

The couple has yet to actually say the name out loud, but on Twitter, some users made sure to clarify that the young boy's name is in fact pronounced "Louie," not "Lewis."

Yet some revealed that the name had some serious drawbacks (at least, if you aren't fifth in line for the British throne):

More to come...