Warning: spoilers ahead!

Sharp Objects has only just begun on HBO, but it has already set up an intriguing mystery. The police and people of Wind Gap are just as perplexed by the deaths of two local girls as returning reporter Camille Preaker is, with everyone trying to get to the bottom of it despite the secrecy that consumes the town. It might take all eight episodes for answers to arrive, but if you're curious about how Sharp Objects ends, then there is a shortcut.

The HBO series is based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, who also worked on the TV show. If you want to jump ahead to the unsettling conclusion of the mystery (and you're not spoiler-averse) then all you have to do it flip through the last few pages of the book. Or you can stay right where you are and get a rundown of everything that happened.

There are several interwoven threads that make up the main plot of Sharp Objects. Camille is digging into the deaths of Natalie Keene and Ann Nash, but she's also trying to keep herself together while staying in the house of her mother, Adora Crellin. Camille had an incredibly traumatic, abusive childhood and she copes with alcoholism and self-harm that began after the death of her younger sister Marian. Then there's Amma, the wild card: Camille barely knows her youngest sister, who is able to be sweet and scary at the most unpredictable of times.

A night out with Amma and her friends ends in Camille taking OxyContin and ecstasy with her thirteen-year-old sister. They stumble home together, with stumble being the key word: their intoxicated state leads to a few crashes and falls, which result in several semi-serious injuries. Adora finds them bruised and battered in their beds and kicks into high gear, relishing in her opportunity to be a caretaker. Both Marian and Amma had been sick regularly over the years, and Adora loved administering to them.

The trouble is, Adora's remedies make Camille even sicker. And it's only then that her suspicions are finally confirmed: Adora had been making all her children sick so that she could nurse them back to health. Marian died because she had been slowly poisoned by her own mother. Adora had something called Munchausen by proxy, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as:

[...] a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick.

The police had already independently come to the conclusion that Adora killed Natalie and Ann, so they close in just as Camille puts all the pieces together. Adora is arrested and Camille returns to Chicago with Amma in tow, hoping to help her little sister heal. But then there's another murder: one of Amma's new friends is found dead even though there's no way Adora was anywhere near her.

It's revealed that Amma was actually responsible for all three murders (Adora had only killed Marian), and the evidence was in the beloved dollhouse she worked on ceaselessly. Ann and Natalie's teeth had been pulled out to form the floor of one room in the dollhouse, imitating Adora's famous ivory floor; the young girl killed in Chicago, Lily Burke, had her hair turned into a rug.

Camille needs space to recover after everything she's been through, so she finishes the novel staying with her editor Curry and his wife Eileen, learning to let someone care for her in a healthy way. Despite there being so much pain and brutality in the book, there is a hint of optimism in the end that Camille might finally find a way to break free from her past.

The show may deviate from some of those details, or have them unfold in a different way, but the conclusion of Sharp Objects proves there's even more darkness in Wind Gap than anyone could have guessed.