Fans have been with Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra since the very first season of 16 and Pregnant aired on MTV in 2009. And now, 10 years later, a lot has changed; the star of Teen Mom OG is currently pregnant with the couple's third child. After announcing her pregnancy this past September, fans are probably dying to know — how far along is Catelynn from Teen Mom now? Luckily the expectant mother let fans know on Instagram that it won't be too long before they meet her newest addition.

Since Lowell and Baltierra first announced their exciting news, fans have been eager to meet their newest addition. After everything they've gone through — from giving their first daughter up for adoption, to welcoming another child in 2015, to miscarrying in 2017, according to Us Weekly — their baby-to-be's arrival will all the more beautiful. And it just might be sooner than when fans are expecting.

Lowell is currently pregnant with the couple's "rainbow baby" after she experienced a miscarriage two years ago, according to People. And on Tuesday, Lowell hinted on Instagram that their rainbow baby could be here within a short time.

In the Instagram post, Lowell wrote in rainbow text (naturally), "I think this baby is gonna come soon!". Although Lowell disabled the comments on the post, of course everyone is so excited for her.

But this begs the question — when is Lowell due?

Although she posted on Instagram that her baby will be here soon, Lowell told RadarOnline in September that she was 14 weeks along and due on March 6 — so exactly one month from today. As such, fans can expect Lowell to make an announcement about her third child's arrival within a matter of weeks (or days)!

Needless to say, Lowell is looking forward to her third child's arrival, just like the rest of us. In October, the couple announced that they're expecting a baby girl, and told Us Weekly that they were looking forward to meeting her. And looking forward to their 4-year-old daughter, Novalee Reign, becoming a big sister.

"Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it's healthy, that's all that matters!" she told Us Weekly.

This is not the first time that she has talked about how much this pregnancy and her "rainbow baby" means to her. Lowell told Us Weekly in September: "This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I'm super excited. It was a huge shock at first." And although the couple was so shocked, Lowell told Us Weekly that her and her husband are so ready to add more kids in their home. "We love being parents and can't wait for our newest addition," Lowell said.

They will be meeting their newest addition soon enough come next month (or possible next week!). In the meantime, fans can follow Lowell's Instagram account, where she will hopefully be keeping her followers updated when she does welcome her bundle of joy.