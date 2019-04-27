Thanks to social media, keeping up with your favorite celebrities is a cinch. Simply tap "follow" on Instagram or Twitter, and you're suddenly privy to endless details about stars' lives that you wouldn't have known otherwise. What they had for dinner. The fact that they're in the midst of a new collaboration. Photos of them as a kid. And for an increasing number of celebs, social media acts as a pregnancy diary of sorts. With this in mind, fans of one star have probably been wondering: How far along is Christina Anstead? The HGTV star's new bump photo revealed she's "halfway" there.

As Us Weekly reported, the Flip or Flop co-star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 25 to share an update on her third pregnancy. In the photo, the expecting mom stood in front of a wall with purple and blue angel wings painted in it, along with the quote, "What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if you fly?" It was in the caption of the post that Anstead revealed just how far along she was. "Officially half way done with this pregnancy 🤰🏼 💙," she wrote. "First trimester went by sooo slow but now time is flying by! And how cute are these angel wings @ant_anstead and @amelieanstead surprised me with?! 💗#20weeks."

Anstead's fans were quick to chime in with encouraging messages for the HGTV star. One person wrote, "Love everything about this. You are such a pretty prego and have the sweetest hubs! Yay for half way done babe!! 🙌🏼."

Other Instagram users couldn't help but comment on the size of her bump. One fan wrote, "How in the world are you so small with your 3rd? I’m jealous. I’m bigger and I’m not pregnant 😂.. you look radiant!!! Continued blessings💕."

Another Instagram user decided to jump to conclusions and straight-up slammed Anstead for the way she's carrying her pregnancy. "Maybe you should eat something?! Poor baby. 😨😨," one particularly judgey person commented. (Which, WTF.) For the record, Anstead clapped back with, "I've gained 12 pounds so far … baby is fine," adding an eye-rolling emoji for effect. Way to go, mama!

If it feels like Anstead's pregnancy is flying by, it's probably because she and her husband just announced the pregnancy last month — and already, she's hit the halfway mark. As People reported, Anstead revealed the happy news on March 22 via Instagram. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” Christina wrote alongside a photo of herself embracing Ant while holding a sonogram. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling. #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

In case you lost track, Christina shares two children — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, according to Us Weekly. Ant also has two children — daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12 — from his marriage to Louise Anstead.

At the beginning of April, Christina's ex accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of her unborn child, USA Today reported. “She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant,” El Mousso told TMZ Live, according to the publication. “She’s having a son.” Which is fantastic and all — except the expecting couple hadn't yet publicly shared this information. Whoops! They later confirmed this minor detail. "Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall,” a rep for the pregnant star told Us Weekly.

By my calculations, if Christina Anstead was exactly 20 weeks along on Thursday, April 25 — that puts her at 40 weeks on Sept. 12. (But babies are rarely "on time" anyway, so give or take a couple of weeks.) Congrats again on your baby boy, Christina! And please don't take the trolls' shaming to heart. Because you look simply radiant.