With so many Duggars expecting a baby at the same time, it can be difficult for Counting On fans to keep track of who is pregnant and how far along they are. (I mean, it's quite the feat to name all 19 of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's children, let alone keep up with all of the grandbabies, right?) Making matters even more difficult? The TLC series is on a break at the moment, meaning some fans might not know how far along Kendra Duggar is.

As a refresher, Joseph and Kendra (Caldwell) tied the knot in September 2017. It wasn't long before the newlyweds revealed they were expecting their first child. In typical Duggar fashion, Joe and Kendra welcomed their first child, a son named Garrett, in June 2018, before they had even celebrated one year of marriage. And they didn't wait long to add to their family again.

In April, the Counting On couple announced that baby number two is on the way. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” Joe and Kendra told Us Weekly at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone."

They continued, "We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

It wasn't until Kendra and Joseph revealed the sex of their second child in June that they also shared Kendra's approximate due date. "We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2 ....It’s a GIRL," they captioned a photo of Joe holding Garrett, who was wearing a shirt with the number "1" on it, while Kendra held up a pink shirt with the number "2" on it. "We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!"

Hmm, so let's do the math. If Kendra is due in mid-November (let's say her due date is Nov. 15), that means she's roughly 30 weeks along at this point. Translation: She might already be in her third trimester!

Since revealing her due date is in November, Kendra has shared a few more bump photos via Instagram, like when she posted a second wedding anniversary shoutout on Sept. 8. In the snap, the couple kiss as Kendra rests her hands on her third trimester bump.

"Happy 2nd anniversary to you baby!!! I’m so blessed to call you my husband. The more I get to know you I fall in love with you in a deeper way," Kendra captioned the Instagram post. "You’ve been such a fun dad to Garrett and I’m looking forward to what the Lord has in store in the years ahead! I love you so much."

Aside from cousin Amy, who is expecting her first child in October, Kendra's due date is the closest out of the currently pregnant Duggars, a list that includes herself, Lauren, Anna, and Abbie. Whenever Kendra and Joseph's baby girl ultimately makes her grand entrance in November, one thing is for sure: This holiday season is going to be extra special for the Duggar family!