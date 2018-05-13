If you thought your family was big, then you don't know about the royal family. Although the Queen of England and her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are constantly in the spotlight (for obvious reasons), there are other members of the royal family that aren't as well known but just as vital and important to the royal family tree. Take Princess Eugenie, for example. Obviously, Princess Eugenie is a princess with some relation to the royal family, but some people might be wondering how Princess Eugenie is related to Prince Harry because of their titles.

By now, most people are aware that the Queen is the mother of Prince Charles, who is the father to Prince William and Prince Harry, according to People. And people are probably more familiar with Prince Charles since he is due to inherit the royal throne once Queen Elizabeth dies, according to The Sun. But Prince Charles isn't an only child, contrary to belief. Queen Elizabeth has four children, according to Town & Country, with Prince Charles being the oldest, followed by his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

If you thought there was an expectation for Prince William to have more kids or for Prince Harry to start a family once he is married, then people likely felt the same way for Queen Elizabeth's children to start a family. All the Queen's children have two kids each, according to the BBC, and Prince Andrew is the father to two daughters with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Thus making Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry cousins.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie might be six years apart, according to the BBC (he's older), they share a lot of similarities. Princess Eugenie got engaged to her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, two months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did, according to ABC News. And like Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are going to get married in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to Pop Sugar. But, people shouldn't expect Princess Eugenie's wedding to be anything like Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials, according to Pop Sugar, mainly because Prince Harry is much more high profile than his cousin (needless to say, it's likely that her wedding won't be televised).

In spite of their small age gap, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry are "very close," according to ABC News, and do things that most cousins would do together. Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have reportedly gone on double dates with their respective fiancés together, according to ABC News, and have spent a lot of time together. They're also neighbors — according to Express, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank live in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace next to Prince Harry and Markle who live in Nottingham Cottage. Because of this, it is likely that there won't be a rivalry when it comes to making sure who has the better wedding at St. George's Chapel.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But, due to their close friendship, you can probably count on the fact that Princess Eugenie (along with her other royal cousins) did receive an invitation to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding this Saturday (even if the guest list is reportedly top secret, according to USA Today). And one can only hope that when Princess Eugenie does show up to the wedding, she wears one of those beautiful yet extravagant hats, similar to the one that she wore to Prince William's wedding in 2011, according to Town & Country.

Although the royal family might seem huge from an outsiders perspective, according to Good Housekeeping, the family is "tight knit." It's a good thing that they are, otherwise it would make for some super awkward royal appearances and family affairs.