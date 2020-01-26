Before sitting down to watch one of the biggest nights in music, one factor many families will want to consider is how long the Grammy Awards are. After all, depending on where you are in the country, awards shows can run pretty late on a Sunday night. As for the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, you'll want to make sure you have plenty of snacks prepped to fully enjoy the evening's festivities.

The 2020 Grammys will begin at 8 p.m. EST, and will likely end some time around 11 p.m. Last year, the 2019 Grammy Awards broadcast lasted about three and a half hours long and went until 11:30 p.m. EST. Of course, as it's broadcast live from Los Angeles, it's impossible to predict if the show will go over its allotted time limit, if each presenter will be succinct, or if each acceptance speech will wrap up before getting played off by the music.

As the Grammys air on both a school night and a work night for many, it's understandable that not everyone will be able to watch the whole entire show live. But don't worry, your Monday morning filled social media scrolls will surely be filled with videos, reviews, and highlights from the show.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Considering that 84 awards will be handed out on Sunday evening, the show's long run-time makes sense. Although the majority of awards are handed out during a ceremony earlier in the day, a little more than 10 awards are presented during the primetime ceremony. This, combined with memorable live performances and bits from host Alicia Keys, tend to make the show as lengthy and as exciting as it is.

Even if you can't tune in for the full three-ish hours on Sunday night, catching some of this year's line-up will be worth it. (Breakout artists Lizzo and Billie Eilish, and longtime rock legends, Aerosmith, are all slated to perform.) So to catch all the action, you can tune into CBS or watching on CBS All Access.