If you've been looking for a TV show that will make you seethe with jealousy from your tiny apartment, look no further than Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The reality show, which documents a group of LA-based realtors selling fancy houses (and living their dramatic personal lives) is returning Jan. 3, for an eleventh season. That said, how long is the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 11 premiere?

According to Bravo's TV schedule, the episode will go until 10:30 p.m., making it an hour and a half long. Usually TV shows are either a half hour or an hour, and sometimes premieres are two hours or three hours (hi, The Bachelor), so an hour and a half sounds like a pretty good balance.

And the season premiere definitely looks like it will be worth watching. For one thing, the real estate agents work with some A-list clients this season, including Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child, actress Rose McGowan, NFL player Antonio Pierce, and Dorit Kemsley of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo's website. Additionally, Million Dollar Listing realtor Tracy Tutor will visit Caroline Stanbury of Bravo's Ladies of London when she jets to England this season.

Additionally, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' realtors are working with a few famous houses this season. The show will chronicle realtor duo James Harris and David Parnes trying to purchase the Playboy Bunny Ranch (where Hugh Hefner's Playboy bunnies once lived), as well as the house where the movie Mommie Dearest was filmed, as per Bravo.

Not only will the show's real estate agents be working with top clients this season, but they'll also be dealing with plenty of personal drama. As mentioned above, James and David are working as a duo this season. According to Bravo, the other realtors are going to see the pair as some serious competition. As for realtor Josh Flagg, he and his husband Bobby will be experiencing the other side of the coin this season, as they'll be shopping for a house of their own. And Tracy Tutor, who filed for divorce in early 2018, will work on the new work-life balance of being a single, working parent.

Fans may recall the serious personal drama David Parnes dealt with a few seasons ago — his brother being diagnosed with a brain tumor. This season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will revisit that. “What’s good about this season – besides the fact that I got married last year and now we have an incredible baby – is my brother is also on the show,” David told the Los Angeles Daily News. “He had his health issues a couple of seasons ago, so it’s nice to see his update ... And what’s also nice is the fact that he’s a client this season as well.”

Fantasy home shopping with a side of classic Bravo drama? Sign me up.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.