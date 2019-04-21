How Many Duggars Are Expecting? There Is A New Duggar Baby On The Way

If people can "count on" the Duggar family for anything, it's the fact that they're always growing in some way or another — mainly through pregnancies. Some of the stars of TLC's Counting On are currently expecting kids of their own. And this has likely led some people to ask — just how many Duggars are expecting? As of this weekend, there is one more Duggar relative who will be giving birth this year.

The family of 19 siblings (and just as many cousins and relatives) are no strangers to having babies run rampant around their homes. This could be why they're so comfortable with having kids themselves. In every single season of Counting On, it always seems like one sibling or another is either making a pregnancy announcement or giving birth — not that it's a bad thing. It's honestly so exciting for the couples (and their fans) whenever they have this kind of news to share.

In 2018 alone, Joy-Anna, Jinger, and Kendra Duggar all welcomed their first children into the world, according to Us Weekly. And this year is expected to be just as eventful for the Duggar family.

Here are the Duggars who have announced that they're expecting in 2019 (so far).

Cousin Amy Duggar-King

Duggar cousin (and sometime 19 Kids & Counting guest star), Amy Duggar-King announced on Sunday that she and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child together.

"We are completely speechless, overly excited, and ready for the next chapter as parents!," the couple told People.

Amy is due in October, according to People, and her other famous family members are so excited for her. "Yayyyyy!," Amy's cousin, Jessa Duggar, wrote in a comment on Instagram.

And Amy's own fans are super excited for her. "This is the most exciting Duggar baby announcement ever," one commenter added.

As exciting as this announcement is, King told People that has had one unfortunate food aversion during this pregnancy — she hasn't been enjoying Chick-fil-a as much as she used to.

"Baby King isn't a fan of chicken," she told People.

Poor thing. Luckily she doesn't seem to mind too much. This news could not be any more exciting for her.

Kendra Duggar

The past two year have been two very exciting and baby-filled years for Joseph and Kendra Duggar. After welcoming their first child, Garrett David Duggar, into the world last June, according to E! News, they wasted no time. Earlier this month, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together, due sometime later this year.

"We are ready to double the fun at our house!," the couple told People in a statement. "Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy then we hoped and imagined. We love getting to parent and are loving every moment and milestone."

Having two young children under the age of one in their house should be a breeze then, right?

Jessa Duggar

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are expecting their third child together. In January, the couple announced the big news, according to E! News, and fans have been following along with her pregnancy closely for any super exciting updates that they need to know.

It won't be long before fans meet their newest addition. Jessa wrote on her blog that she is due in late spring, which means that she could be giving birth any week from now.

Considering that there are eight months left in the year, there is still plenty of time for any of the Duggar siblings to announce that they're also expecting this year. And if they do make that announcement, fans will be just as excited for them.