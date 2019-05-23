It looks like TLC knew exactly what they were doing when 19 Kids & Counting ended and it was time to move the Duggars' reality show in a different direction. Because "counting on" is exactly what Michelle and Jim Bob's adult children are doing. Which isn't really a huge surprise, considering the family's stance on birth control and "children are a gift from God" outlook. However, there have been so many pregnancy announcements in 2019 already, that even dedicated Counting On fans are likely wondering: How many Duggars are pregnant right now?

Considering more than half of Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 kids have reached adulthood, it was only a matter of time before the grand-babies started coming in hoards. And it looks like 2019 is the year a huge chunk of the married-off Duggars decided it was time to have a baby. Is it something in the water over there? Is baby fever contagious? It's hard to tell for sure. But just for fun, let's take a roll call of all the Duggar couples who presently have a bun in the oven.

Jessa & Ben Seewald

Jessa and Ben revealed they're expecting baby number three on Jan. 9, according to People. Currently, they have two sons, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2. “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told the publication. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Joseph & Kendra Duggar

On April 11, Joesph and Kendra Duggar announced they're expecting their second child, according to Us Weekly. They already have a son, Garrett, whom they welcomed in June 2018. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” Joe and Kendra told the publication. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Anna & Josh Duggar

On April 26, Anna Duggar revealed that she was pregnant with her sixth child, People reported. "We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one!" the expecting mom wrote on Instagram. "As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! " She and Josh are currently parents to: Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 20 months.

Joy-Anna & Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth announced on May 1 that they're expecting their second child, according to E! Online. They currently have a son, Gideon, who was born in February 2018. "Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue... November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!👶🏼❤️," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!!"

Josiah & Lauren Duggar

On May 20, Josiah and Lauren Duggar shared that they are expecting a baby this coming fall, People reported. This news comes after the couple revealed Lauren had suffered a miscarriage in October. "We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" they wrote via Instagram. "It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!"

Amy Duggar

Last by not least, Amy (Duggar) and her husband Dillon King announced they were expecting their first child on April 21, Us Weekly reported. Amy isn't one of Michelle and Jim Bob's children — but she is their niece. The charismatic, more "mainstream" Duggar cousin (who also happens to be a singer) is about 20 weeks along now.

So there you have it. There's: Jessa Seewald, Kendra Duggar, Anna Duggar, Joy-Anna Forsyth, Lauren Duggar, and Amy Dugar. That's a grand total of six Duggars who are currently pregnant. (At least as far as fans are aware of.) But who knows? Maybe John David and Abbie Duggar, Jill and Derick Dillard, and/or Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will join in on the baby boom, too!