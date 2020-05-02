With a brand new batch of episodes coming to Netflix in early May, you may be curious about how many episodes are in Workin' Moms Season 4 so you can properly plan your weekend watch list. While life is certainly busy for parents, especially right now, this season's episodes are short enough to enjoy once the kids go to bed and you can enjoy a nice a glass of wine.

All eight episodes in Workin' Moms Season 4 will be on Netflix starting on May 6. The newest season of the Canadian comedy, which first aired on CBC Gem, has fewer episodes than past seasons. Seasons 1, 2, and 3 each had 13 episodes. Even so, it seems like Season 4 will still cover a lot of ground in just eight episodes.

Season 4 finds the four "working moms" — Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), Frankie Coyne (Juno Ruddell), and Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim) — with their toddlers at Crest Moon Camp and the moms at their wits end during the summer. Throughout this season, the moms will "stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses, and most importantly, themselves," according to the CBC's synopsis.

Have a look at the trailer of Workin' Moms Season 4 below to get a taste for what's in store.

Each episode is 23 minutes long, so you'll still have plenty of time to whip up dinner, hop on a Zoom call with your cousins, and still enjoy some much-needed TV time. Or, hey, you could even have a Workin' Moms Netflix marathon. Check out Workin' Moms Season 4 when it premieres on Netflix on May 6.

