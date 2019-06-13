After a three-month hiatus, Siren returns for the second half of Season 2. On Jun. 13, the Freeform drama will air the ninth episode of this season, titled “No North Star.” Fans are more than excited to dive back into Bristol Cove and its sinister mermaid drama, but many are wondering how much time is left before the season is over. So exactly how many episodes are left in Siren Season 2?

According to a report by Deadline, when Siren was renewed last year, Freeform ordered a 16-episode second season. Episode 9 airs this week, which means fans will get seven more episodes before the season ends. If the series drops new episodes every Thursday, without any breaks, the Season 2 finale should air on Jul. 1.

But luckily, once this season is over, you’ll have another entire season to look forward to next year. In a May press release, Freeform announced that they are renewing Siren for a third season, while noting that the first half of Season 2 ranked as the network's number one show among adults and women, aged 18 to 49. “Freeform is built on one very powerful belief: that embracing the disruptive voices and diverse identities of our viewers is key to our ongoing success,” Freeform president, Tom Ascheim, said in a statement. “We are so proud to have the opportunity to grow with our audience and are looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of convention through our programming—this year and in years to come.”

This is exciting news for fans, who can now watch the rest of Season 2 with the assurance that the story will continue into another season. According to a network synopsis of “No North Star,” when the series returns this week, viewers will find Maddie, Ben, and their human friends still reeling from the devastating attack on the oil rig. While the mermaids in town attempt to save their ocean home, Ryn leaves the water to come back to Bristol Cove, where she decides to follow through on a mysterious agreement she made with the military.

In a sneak peek for the new episode, you can see that Ben and Maddie are having a hard time dealing with Ryn’s absence. They both are truly falling for her, but Maddie notices that Ben is taking things a lot better than she is. “I miss her,” Maddie tells him. “But you seem okay, like you’re handling it better than me.” Ben finally then admits that he’s taken the flash drive, and has been listening to the recordings she made, but Maddie isn’t thrilled to hear that.

It’ll be great to finally see how the polyamorous love triangle with Ryn, Maddie, and Ben plays out the rest of the season, and it’ll be even more exciting to see what the new mermaids in Bristol Cove are planning to do.

New episodes of Siren air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.