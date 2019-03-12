Project Runway first premiered on Bravo in 2004 before making the shift to Lifetime a few years later in 2009. It spent a decade on the network but now it's moving back to its original home, where fans can enjoy the all-new episodes of Season 17 every Thursday. But how many episodes is Project Runway?

The exact number of episodes is unclear, because it doesn't seem like it has been announced or confirmed by Bravo. But that's where speculation comes in. Though it's seen some changes in its shift back to Bravo, Project Runway is a long-running series that has likely kept some aspects of its format consistent — like the episode count. The show generally has 16 designers, which is something that's staying the same in Season 17. That means there's usually one episode to introduce them, a spate of challenges, a potentially two-part finale, and then a reunion. Season 16 was 16 episodes (counting the Road to the Runway special) and that might be true of Season 17 as well.

Again, that's just a theory, but it's one that makes sense when looking at the show's history. In Season 1 there were only 10 episode, but as its popularity has grown, so has the number of episodes.

Bravo on YouTube

Altogether, there have been quite a lot of episodes of Project Runway (and its assorted spinoffs). The show has been running for 15 years in one form or another, which means that catching up on past seasons would be a huge undertaking. Not counting the new season, there have been 186 episode of Project Runway in total. If all goes well and the show continues, it'll hit 200 before too long.

But even if there aren't many more episodes in Season 17, there will be plenty of content to enjoy in each individual airing. The episodes tended towards the long side when the show was on Lifetime, and that's a tradition Bravo will continue as well. According to The Wrap, every episode of Season 17 will be 90 minutes long. That'll give viewers time to get to know each of the designers and track their creations from conception to execution.

Miller Mobley/Bravo

The new season of Project Runway premieres on Bravo on Mar. 14. In addition to the new crop of contestants, there will be new people there to guide them. Karlie Kloss will be hosting with Christian Siriano serving as the mentor offering advice in the workroom. Elle Editor-in-chief Nina Garcia returns as a judge, joined by designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue Editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth. According to Women's Wear Daily, viewers can look forward to some exciting guest judges as well, like celebrities Cardi B and Danielle Brooks, as well as fashion industry insiders like designer Dapper Dan and stylist Marni Senofonte.

Project Runway won't be an entirely unfamiliar experience despite all of the alterations it's been through. Audiences will still have 16 designers to root for during the season, all the way until the finale — however many episodes it takes to get there.