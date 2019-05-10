When a new series begins, I'm the type to look up any and everything I can. It's better to over prepare and fully invest, than to wonder "WTF is happening?" Now that Netflix's new young adult sci-fi thriller, The Society, is primed and waiting for your eyeballs, I'm sure you have tons of questions of what's to come, but knowing how many episodes The Society is is probably near the top (and I don't blame you). Go ahead and get cozy with the cast of The Society, because you're getting 10 episodes in the first season.

According to Deadline, this modern take on Lord of the Flies, "follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents." While that may have some teens stoked, this crew quickly figures out it's not as cool as it seems. Deadline continued, "Their newfound freedom will be fun, but it will also be very dangerous." Dangerous scenarios include figuring out how to get home, how to form alliances, and how to survive at all.

The Society has already been hailed as something fans of The 100 and Gossip Girl will be into. But this show definitely has its own vibe, too. That means plenty of drama — be they romantic relationships or power dynamics. Anyone who's ever attended an American high school knows that some things never change, parents or no parents. And with only ten episodes in the first season — you can probably marathon your way through it in just a couple of days (where there's a will, there's a way).

Netflix on YouTube

In case you don't remember the classic William Golding's classic novel, it's the story about a group of young boys who become stranded on an island and ultimately end up fighting against one another for survival. This mostly female cast is a fresh take with other nuanced updates as a nod to the novel as well. Is ever a bad idea to throw people together in a new place and test how well they can establish and maintain order through chaos? The answer is no, obviously. And while The Society isn't a replica of the book it was inspired by, it's an evergreen reminder there can be dire consequences to starting a new society without adult supervision. I don't know if you remember The Lord of the Flies that well but that society ended with murder and a pig head on a stick. Clearly life in The Society isn't going to be all beer pong and football games — but I'm hoping it doesn't end in ritual pig slaughter either.

Seacia Pavao/Netflix

With 10 hour-long episodes to indulge, The Society bridges the gap between some of the other YA dramas on TV and the more mature offerings like HBO's Game of Thrones. It's a fine compromise with the same kinds of messages: too much power corrupts even the most good-willed people. If you're looking for a series with a bigger theme in mind, The Society is it.