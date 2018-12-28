Drag Race All Stars 4 premiered earlier this month on VH1, prompting fans to demand: how many episodes is this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars? With a star-studded roster of both competitors and guest judges, they'll have a lot to pack into a short time frame. The first three seasons of the show lasted six, nine, and eight episodes respectively. Season 1 eliminated 12 contestants in six episodes; Season 2 eliminated 10 contestants across nine episodes, and Season 3 eliminated 10 contestants across eight episodes. Season 4 also has ten contestants, so the longest it could possibly run would be nine episodes, with one contestant being eliminated in each installment. VH1 hasn't yet confirmed how many episodes this season will be, but I can venture an educated guess that it will be somewhere in the more-than-six and under-10 range.

This season's competitors include Farrah Moan (Season 9), Gia Gunn (Season 6), Jasmine Masters (Season 7), Latrice Royale (Season 4 and All Stars 1), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1), Monét X Change (Season 10), Monique Heart (Season 10), Naomi Smalls (Season 8), Trinity Taylor (Season 9), and Valentina (Season 9). Jasmine Masters was the first queen to be eliminated this season, with her elimination competitor Farrah Moan sashaying away in Episode 2 after a face-off with Monique Heart.

Drag Race All Stars 4 guest judges are getting a fair bit of attention, too, with an A-list line-up. Jenifer Lewis already slayed the premiere, cracking fans up on Twitter, and Ciara and Kacey Musgraves were on hand to guest judge Episode 2.

Olympian and Slopes Daddy Gus Kenworthy is set to guest judge later this season, along with SNL's Cecily Strong, designer Jason Wu, and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who gives very enthusiastic critiques, according to the trailer. Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman, Erica Ash, Keiynan Lonsdale, Zoë Kravitz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rita Ora, and Susanne Bartsch will also guest judge later on in the season.

The series is coming off of a rough Season 3, embroiled in controversy after the universally panned elimination of Shangela. In the final episode of the season, RuPaul revealed that the season's previously eliminated drag queens would return to vote for who they thought should be in the final two. Despite being a season-long front-runner and fan favorite to win, Shangela was eliminated by her fellow competitors. Trixie Mattel eventually won, landing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

"I love Trixie [Mattel]. She’s a real superstar," RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly when asked about the controversial outcome, "but I really didn’t count on the other girls who came back being so vindictive [and voting against Shangela]."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4 airs Friday nights on VH1.

