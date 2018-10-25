The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 finally has a premiere date and fans are, obviously, thrilled. The show follows a bold New York housewife from the '50s who discovers she's pretty good at the whole comedy schtick, changing her aspirations completely. Now that lead character, Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan), ended Season 1 by declaring her new stage name Mrs. Maisel, fans need to know — how many episodes will Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 be?

According to Variety, Season 2 of Maisel drops Dec. 5, though the exact number of episodes isn't yet known. Sorry, fans. Show creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, haven't released much in the way of details — aside from the trailer — though there's always the chance all the episodes will release at once. Go ahead and keep the weekend of Dec. 5 open, just in case.

The show is said to begin a year after Midge started the comedy circuit and after her aspiring comedian husband left her. As the trailer opens, Midge says, "One year ago my old life ended and my new life began." Now fans *really* want to see Mrs. Maisel find her way, on her own terms. "I want to be successful," she continues. "But I haven't told my friends or my parents. Except my ex, he knows."

Manager, Susie (Alex Borstein) will be back to cheer Midge on even while everyone thinks Midge still works at a department store. However, if there's any repercussion from what happened with Sophie Mennon (Jane Lynch) — aka the epic "takedown" — Midge could be exposed and all hell will break loose.

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Season 2 begins with Midge landing a day job as a switchboard operator while still moonlighting in the comedy scene. The ex-husband is still in the picture and Midge low-key references as much during a comedy set (also shown in the trailer) saying, "Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?" So true it hurts, Mrs. Maisel.

In terms of what else viewers can expect in the upcoming season, Sherman-Palladino told Variety, "We felt like we didn’t want to just give [viewers] more of the same. We wanted to expand the world a little bit. We’ve tested the patience of Amazon, let’s put it like that."

In an interview with Indiewire, Brosnahan revealed a little more saying Season 2 is all about exploring Midge's "three very distinctly different worlds." The combo is what makes this character so interesting to watch, and Brosnahan concurs. "She’s a mother and a daughter and a wife…ish. By the time we leave her at the end of Season 1, she’s a working woman with a job, and she’s also trying her hand at stand-up comedy. And those three worlds, they don’t work together very well. So I look forward to watching her struggle to maintain those three different identities simultaneously."

In the same interview, Brosnahan elaborated on why Mrs. Maisel has struck such a chord among viewers. “Midge is one woman. This is one woman’s story," she said. "But it’s a different kind of woman’s story, especially for this period. History is so often told by men about men. And this is a story about a woman, written by an extraordinary woman and an extraordinary man who loves extraordinary women. People want to see more women like Midge on TV."

It was only this past September when Brosnahan won the award for best lead actress in a comedy at the Emmys — with the show itself stealing the spotlight with awards in most comedy categories, including Borstein's supporting role award. Season 2 may be around the corner (and it appears as though they've already been picked up for Season 3), but you can stream Season 1 on Amazon Prime now, in preparation.