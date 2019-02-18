How Many Grandchildren Does Caitlyn Jenner Have? It's More Than You Might Think

For 12 years, now Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the Kar-Jenner siblings have captivated the nation (and at times, they seem to saturate the celebrity news cycle, too.) Through the years, viewers have watched as this blended reality TV family navigated romantic relationships, business ventures, family drama, and more. Plenty of new family members have joined their story along the way, as the siblings have grown up and had children of their own. Which might cause some people to stop and wonder: How many grandchildren does Caitlyn Jenner have, anyway? Because it's more than you might think.

And as it turns out, Caitlyn recently welcomed a brand-new grand baby into the world! That's because Jenner's eldest son, Burt, welcomed a baby boy named William with his longtime girlfriend Valerie Pitalo, People reported. (The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Bodhi.) Although the newest addition was born sometime last week, Caitlyn took to Instagram this past weekend to share a sweet photo of herself holding him, writing, "Welcome to the world William Behr Jenner. Congratulations @burtonjenner and @valeriepitalo !! Love you guys."

Clearly, Jenner enjoyed her recent snuggle time with baby William. Just take a look at this precious little one!

Although Jenner's most famous children are obviously her daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — she actually has four older children from two previous marriages. According to Metro, Jenner has two children with her first wife, Chrystie Jenner: Burt and Cassandra. With his second wife, Linda Thompson, she has two sons, Brandon and Brody, followed by Kylie and Kendall with her third wife, Kris Jenner. That makes six biological children altogether for Caitlyn. With this in mind, let's take a tally of how many grandchildren she currently has, shall we? There's ...

Bodhi & William Jenner

As previously mentioned, these little cuties belong to Burt Jenner and Valerie Pitalo.

Isabella, Francesca, & Luke Marino

Jenner's second-born child, Cassandra Jenner Marino, has three children — Isabella, Francesca, and Luke — with husband Michael Marino, according to InStyle magazine.

Eva Jenner

Little Eva is the daughter of Brandon Jenner and his ex-wife, Leah Jenner, according to E! Online.

Stormi Webster

Last — but certainly not least — is Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. (Jenner's son Brody doesn't currently have any children of his own — and neither does Kendall.)

Of course, if you include the Kardashians, that adds a significant number of "grandkids" into the mix. Because if she does still have positive relationships with the Kris Jenner's Kardashian children, that would add eight — going on nine — more little ones into the equation. They include: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and a baby boy via surrogate on the way; Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson; and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Biologically speaking, Caitlyn Jenner currently has seven grandchildren. With the Kardashians thrown into the equation, however, the number rises significantly, to 16. So I guess what it all comes down to is who Jenner herself considers her grandkids. Either way, she has plenty of adorable little ones in her life to keep her busy.