How Many Grandkids Do The Duggars Have? 2017 Was Full Of Baby News

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have never been shy about their desire for a lot of grandchildren. And luckily for Michelle and Jim Bob, some of their 19 kids are quickly fulfilling their hopes and dreams. In fact, 2017 was a huge year for the Duggars baby wise, and now fans are wondering how many grandkids the Duggars have in total. If you haven't been keeping count, you might be surprised by the number.

In October, a Redditor who claims to be close with the Duggars shared an interesting tidbit about Jim Bob's supposed "obsession" with having as many grandkids as possible. The alleged source told the 19 Kids & Counting Reddit in an unverified "Ask Me Anything" thread:

... Jim Bob is OBSESSED with how many grandchildren they will end up with. He used to be all about how many children he and Michelle would have and seemed very fixated and making it to 20. Now that they are past that point, he has turned that fixation to grandchildren. It's like his life's mission to have 100.

Of course, there's no way to tell if this "obsession" is real unless Jim Bob confirms it himself. On a purely speculative note, however, it doesn't seem like too much of stretch. Jim Bob and Michelle are all about procreating, so why wouldn't they want a large number of grandkids?

So, is Jim Bob close to reaching his supposed dream of 100 grandkids? I'll just say that 2017 was a good year in the grandkids department. Here's a look at where the number stands today.

Josh & Anna Duggar

A month before the news of Josh's cheating scandal broke in July 2015, Anna gave birth to the couple's fourth child, Meredith Grace, according to the Daily Mail. Although some fans were unsure if the couple would have another kid following the affair, they welcomed their fifth child, according to Us Weekly.

Number of children: 5

Derick Dillard & Jill Duggar

2017 was a big year for Dillard and Jill in more ways than one. From Dillard's transphobic Twitter feuds (about which he has not returned Romper's request for comment) to the couple's departure from Counting On, things have been busy. Things got even more hectic for the two when Jill gave birth to their second child, Samuel, in July, according to Us Weekly. Jill and Dillard welcomed their first son, Israel, in April 2015.

Number of children: 2

Ben Seewald & Jessa Duggar

Similarly to her sister Jill, Jessa also had a memorable 2017. Jessa and Seewald welcomed their second son, Henry, in February, according to the Daily Mail. Henry's big brother, Spurgeon, entered the world in November 2015.

Number of children: 2

Austin Forsyth & Joy-Anna Duggar

In August, Forsyth and Joy announced their first pregnancy, according to Aol. Joy-Anna is slated to give birth just after the new year, in February. Counting On fans will likely see Joy-Anna gave birth in the upcoming season.

Number of children: 1 on the way

Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell

On Monday, TLC shared the exciting news that Joseph and Caldwell are expecting. It's likely that Caldwell and Joseph conceived sometime in November, which gives the baby a projected due date of August. Viewers will likely see the pregnancy unfold in the upcoming season of Counting On.

Number of children: 1 on the way

Based on this list (I think I covered every Duggar kid that's either expecting or already has a few kiddos), Michelle and Jim Bob have a total of 11 grandkids. Considering the first Duggar wedding happened in 2008, that's a pretty impressive number. It looks like Michelle and Jim Bob have welcomed a new grandkid every year for the past 11 years, right? I'm not invested enough to craft an elaborate Duggar baby timeline, but I'm pretty sure that's how things have panned out.

As for 2018, I expect that to be full of baby news too. Joy-Anna and Caldwell will both give birth, and I bet a few other pregnancies could follow.

