How Many Kids Do Chip & Joanna Gaines Want? There Could Be Even More Babies In Their Future

When Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that Fixer Upper would be ending after its fifth season, fans were utterly devastated. The stages of grief probably went something like this: "Please tell me this is a joke. Nooo, I can't possibly go on! How could this be happening? We trusted them; why are they doing this to us?" So many questions were left unanswered. However, just a few months later, it became pretty clear why — the Gaineses revealed they were expecting their fifth child. So how many kids do Chip and Joanna Gaines want? It looks like there could be even more babies in their future.

The dynamic duo announced the fate of their show back in September, much to the dismay of their loyal viewers. "It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last," the HGTV stars announced on Joanna's blog. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with." (Note the word, "expectation" in there? Hint, hint.) "We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause." The announcement continued:

This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our business.

At this point, Chip, 43, and Joanna, 39, were parents to four children — two sons and two daughters: Drake, 12, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. For fans who had been paying close attention, the topic of babies seemed to be popping up quite often. In June, Joanna had babies on the brain during an interview with People. “I would love another baby — or twins!" she said. "The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.” And on Oct. 29, Chip also expressed a desire to add to their brood. “We had four babies right before the show started and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” he told ABC News. "For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies,” to which Joanna responded, “Maybe ... We have different answers." (For the record, at least one fan called it before Joanna's fifth pregnancy was announced.)

It wasn't until Jan. 3 that Chip and Joanna officially revealed their baby news, Country Living reported. They did so during Fixer Upper — and with a series of posts on social media. “You might recall a few months back .. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” Chip ultimately tweeted. “Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Chip also shared a cute photo on Instagram of himself and Joanna facing each other with hands on their bellies. “Gaines party of 7,” Chip captioned the snap.. “(If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT).”

Since then, Joanna has posted an ultrasound clip and some bump shots on Instagram, too. As Country Living reported, Joanna's due date is likely sometime in July — thanks to Chip's not-so-subtle hint about the timing of the conception.

Most recently, Chip and Joanna revealed that they will be welcoming a baby boy, E! Online reported.

Clearly, Chip and Joanna Gaines are pumped to be expecting baby number five. And if the couple's previous quotes are any indication of their family plans (Guys, they said "babies," plural!), I have a feeling we can expect at least one more baby Gaines after this little boy is born this summer.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.