Calling the Duggar family a "large family" is definitely an understatement. The family comprised of 19 kids (and a growing list of grandchildren) is used to having a lot of new and exciting births happening in the house. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that one of the most recently married Duggar siblings, Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, are expecting their first child together. With one on the way, it's natural for people to wonder how many kids Kendra and Joseph Duggar want, especially since both of them come from some pretty large families.

As previously stated, Joseph and Kendra are expecting their first child together, a boy, very soon — as in like, 3 months from now. Kendra is reportedly expected to give birth, according to In Touch Weekly, in mid-June. This news could not be any more exciting for people who have watched Joseph grow up on TLC's reality show, 19 Kids and Counting and watch the couple fall in love with one another on Counting On. But now that they're starting a family, it's natural for fans to wonder if Joseph and Kendra want more kids in addition to the one on the way, especially since fans are so used to seeing so many Duggars on TV. The answer shouldn't come as a surprise, though — of course Kendra and Joseph want more kids — at least, that's what Kendra told Us Weekly.

Kendra told Us Weekly that her and Joseph would definitely be having more kids if that is what the future has in store for them. Kendra said:

We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us. As many as He wants to give us, we'll be happy to take them.

That could very well a potential 19 kids (or more) could be in the future, if circumstances allow. It certainly wouldn't be out of the ordinary — Kendra is one of seven kids, according to In Touch Weekly, and her family is just as religious as the Duggar family — her father is a pastor at a baptist church.

And if you're thinking that Kendra's comments about wanting more kids sound familiar, it is because they are. When talking about future children, almost every Duggar woman who has had kids (or gotten pregnant) has said the same thing — it's in the Lord's hands. Joseph's mom, Michelle, who is famous for having 19 children, and his dad, Jim Bob never eliminated the possibility of having more, according to People, Michelle always said that it would be up to the Lord. "We've always put this in God's hands," Jim Bob said, according to People. "And if God wants to give us more children, we are going to be happy either way."

Joseph's older sisters Jill Duggar told ABC News in 2014 that she and husband Derick Dillard would have "as many kids as God will give us" and Jinger Duggar said, during an episode of Counting On, according to In Touch Weekly that "if the Lord would bless us with kids, it would be amazing." So all of these people have not ruled out expanding their families in the slightest.

If Kendra and Joseph were to get pregnant again, it seems like the couple has this pregnancy thing down pat. Kendra revealed to Us Weekly that Joseph has been more than in tune with her throughout her entire pregnancy. "Joe has been super attentive to all of my needs," Kendra told Us Weekly. "He knows exactly when I'm not feeling well and will be right there like, 'What can I get for you?' or 'What do you need?'"

If that's the case, then Joseph might be saying these things a lot more to his wife if they do have more kids in the future.