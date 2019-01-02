How Many Kids Does Bradley Cooper Want? The Actor Loves Being A Dad

Despite his by default very public life as a Hollywood superstar, Bradley Cooper tends to keep his private life as removed from the headlines as possible. Even after becoming a father, he parented out of the public eye. He hasn't commented much on raising his little girl, so you may be wondering how many kids Bradley Cooper wants. And while he hasn't stated an explicit number, it is clear that Cooper loves being a parent, so it wouldn't surprise me one bit if he kept growing his family.

Cooper and longtime partner Irina Shayk welcomed their baby girl, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, in late March 2017, according to E! News. They were "extremely thrilled and [felt] so blessed," a source close to the couple reportedly told E! News.

Since then, they have shied away from sharing details of their family life with the public, preferring to live privately. However, the same source who spoke with E! News said that they planned to have more children in the future. "Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid — there will be a few more after this one," the source said. "Both families are very happy."

One of the few times that Cooper has spoken publicly about fatherhood was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Degeneres poked fun at him for keeping quiet, shortly after his daughter was born. "I'm just going to let you know, you have a baby," she said, to which Cooper pretended to be shocked. "When you get home you should look for it — it's somewhere in your house." Even then, Cooper quickly moved on to other topics. But the release of A Star Is Born prompted more child-related interviews.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Star Is Born was more than just Cooper's directorial debut, it was him "bearing his soul for the world to see," as Vanity Fair reported. "He meticulously analyzed every aspect. Every detail of [the film] comes from a true thing — something he’s learned, something he’s seen, something he knows for sure,” according to The New York Times. And when it came to choosing his co-star, Lady Gaga, he spent hours interviewing her to ensure that her character lined up with her real life. A big part of why he chose her, was their understanding of family:

Here’s the other thing that connected Stefani [Germanotta — Gaga’s given name] and myself right away, is that we were very, very loved as children. And when I meet people that have had that similar upbringing, I can just see it in them. And that’s the thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Along with a desire for Seine to feel loved, Cooper has also described having a family as a "miracle." He told NPR that Seine is part of why he decided to chase his dream of directing A Star Is Born:

So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.

Aside from those few brief comments, Cooper has remained quiet when it comes to his family life. And Shayk, though she hasn't spoken much about her and Cooper's child, has opened up about her desire to be a mother. Before Seine was born, Shayk told the Spanish news outlet Hola! that family was important to her. "I think family is our reason for being," she said. "I was lucky to be born into a very close-knit family."

Bradley Cooper may not be giving lengthy interviews on his plans to have more children, but his tendency towards privacy does little to dim the shine of his love for his daughter. Given the ways in which Seine has changed his life, it wouldn't be out of character for Cooper to have more children.

