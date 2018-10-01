Gina Kirschenheiter has emphasized how important her family is to her during her debut season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and viewers have seen that firsthand. Though she's dealing with a divorce, she's still always there for her soon-to-be-ex-husband Matt and their kids. But how many kids does Gina Kirschenheiter have?

Gina and Matt have three children: six-year-old Nicholas, four-year-old Sienna, and three-year-old Luca. (There's also Hilda Kirschenheiter, the German Shepard.) Though Gina and her husband were married for eight years, they were together for 11 years before choosing to separate. And that's a bond that's impossible to break, especially because of their three little ones. "We're always going to be family. We are a family," Gina explained to People when discussing the split. "Matt, I would never throw him under the bus. He's my best friend. I can never imagine him not in my life. He's the father of my children. He's the most important person to me."

The publication also reported that Gina and Matt were continuing to co-parent their kids amidst the divorce, with each of them rotating out of their Orange County home while the kids stayed put in one place. But they still seem to spend plenty of time together if Gina's social media is anything to go by; her Instagram is full of photos of Gina enjoying quality time with her family.

According to Page Six, Gina requested joint legal custody and sole physical custody of Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca. But when talking to Us Weekly, Gina elaborated on the custody situation, saying:

I don't know what technically people are pulling from where, but the bottom line is Matt lives in L.A. during the week, so that's where he is and whenever he can come home, he comes home. I would never... I would never, ever, ever move my kids away from their father. Ever. I don't care where he goes or I go, we're... we are always... we have ended our institution of marriage. But we will always be a family.

Gina cited the family's move to California three years ago as something that had a big impact on her marriage. Once she and Matt were away from their community of friends and family in Long Island, they had to rely more on each other. They discovered they might not be as compatible romantically as they first thought, but they were still good friends.

Gina is currently a stay-at-home mom, but discussed her previous career choices in an interview with Newsday. She studied psychology but became a flight attendant for North American Airlines, then worked as an executive assistant for Rallye Motors before deciding to return to school for a Master's degree in health administration. "But then I got pregnant with my [first] son and said, 'OK, I can't do that,'" she said. "Then I became a mother, so that was just my focus."

With all the changes Gina has been through over the last few years, it seems like she's still focusing on what matters to her most: her family.