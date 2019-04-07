How Many Kids Does Kelly Clarkson Have? The Star's House Is Pretty Full
Kelly Clarkson, who has won the hearts of thousands across the world since her first appearance on American Idol in 2002, wears many hats. The first-ever winner of American Idol, current judge on The Voice, and three-time Grammy winner is a household name and radio sweetheart. But Kelly Clarkson is not only a wildly successful singer, songwriter, and pop star — she is also a mother to several children when she is not lullabying the rest of the world. So how many kids does Kelly Clarkson actually have?
The "Since U Been Gone" singer, who just finished her latest Meaning of Life tour is a mother to four kids with her husband and talent manager, Brandon Blackstock. When Clarkson, 36, married Blackstock in 2013, she also became a stepmom to his two children from his previous marriage, according to Women's Health. Since their marriage, Clarkson and Blackstock's family has grown with two adorable additions as well.
Clarkson has been open about her relationship with motherhood, her children, and her husband in past interviews and in appearances on talk shows. Even if she wasn’t — it’s clear from her social media how much the singer loves her adorable family and role as a mother.
Savannah Blackstock
Clarkson and Brandon’s oldest daughter from his previous marriage, Savannah Blackstock competes in equestrian sports, according to Clarkson’s Instagram, and has won awards at various competitions as well.
Clarkson recently opened up to People about helping her teenage stepdaughter combat social media bullying, showing us how supportive a mother she is. "I just say, 'You see all this stuff that gets said about me all the time? Just brush it off. Just worry about your own path, your own front porch, and everyone else can worry about theirs,'" she explained.
Clarkson is open about her communicative relationship with Savannah. "Anytime our 16-year-old asks me questions, you know, life questions, it's always like, just calm down and don't take it all to heart. You gotta be easier about life. Let it go," she told CBS8 a few years ago, according to Country Living. "You cannot control people, you can't control what they're gonna say, you can't control them being mean. Let it go, live your life and do what you feel is right."
Seth Blackstock
Clarkson’s second stepchild, Seth, also lives with the couple. He appeared at one of Clarkson’s concerts in 2015, singing and dancing to a cover of "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson, Country Living reported. Seth evidently also has a liking for singer Ariana Grande, according to Clarkson’s Instagram, who he met in 2015.
River Rose Blackstock
River Rose, who turns 5 this year, was the couple’s first child together. According to Clarkson’s Twitter, Blackstock was born on June 12, 2014.
Clarkson told People that she is raising her "ballsy" daughter to be "kind and brave."
"She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone," Clarkson told People. "She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome."
Remington Alexander Blackstock
The couple’s newest and youngest addition to the family, Remy, was born on April 12, 2016, according to Clarkson’s Twitter. She described the cute little toddler as "magic" on her Instagram.
But in an interview with People, Clarkson said that he can also wreak havoc as a preschooler. “You will melt, you will be like, 'Ugh,'" she said. "[But] like our oldest, I think he’s gonna be more the athlete, just like, 'How can I knock something over?' He’s like the Tasmanian Devil — anything that can and will be destroyed, is."
The Voice coach has said that she loves her life as a mother and wife. "We all live together and everything," she said on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, per People, prior to having kids of her own. "It’s so different, but it’s perfect. They’re awesome, and I actually really dig the mom thing."
But the singer has also been very clear about not wanting any more children as a result of her difficult pregnancies. "We don’t even speak of it," she told Cubby and Carolina in the Morning. "We’re both fixed in our own ways, yet still we’ll probably get pregnant again somehow ... I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can’t happen again!"
Whether or not she will have more children remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we can all vicariously enjoy Clarkson’s life as the pop star further grows into motherhood.