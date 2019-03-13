How Many Kids Does Lori Loughlin Have? Her Children Have A Huge Following Online
Actress Lori Loughlin is known for her role in Full House and the show's Netflix sequel, Fuller House, where she stars as Aunt Becky. But this week, people are hearing Loughlin's name for a much different reason. Loughlin, among dozens of others, were charged in a college admissions cheating scandal. And after hearing this news, people are certainly wondering — how many kids does Lori Loughlin have?
Earlier this week, Loughlin was charged in a scheme where parents allegedly bribed individuals to ensure their kids were accepted into elite universities across the United States, according to USA Today. Romper has reached out to a representative for Loughlin but has not yet heard back.
At the core of this scandal are the kids of those involved, like Loughlin's kids, most of them who "didn't know their admission was due to a bribe," according to FOX News. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been married for 22 years, according to Good Housekeeping, after eloping on Thanksgiving day in 1997. And shortly after that, the couple started a family together. Loughlin has two daughters with Giannulli, and he has a son from a previous marriage, named Gianni Giannulli, according to Page Six. And their children are pretty successful in their own ways.
And here's everything that you need to know about Loughlin's daughters.
Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, 20 Years Old
Loughlin gave birth to her first daughter, Bella, in 1998. Bella is currently a student at the University of Southern California, according to Slate. Bella is a little more laid back than her younger sister, according to W, (her now-private Instagram account is filled with fun shots of her and her friends), but has some pretty big dreams.
In 2016, Bella starred in a movie on the Hallmark Channel with her mom called Every Christmas Has A Story, according to People, and was an aspiring fashion blogger at one point, according to Teen Vogue. Although Bella might try to keep a low profile nowadays, this sounds like exactly what she always wanted. In 2016, Bella told Teen Vogue that she never thought of her mom as a celebrity.
"I sometimes forget that she's famous," Bella said. "It's odd to see her on the TV screen and then turn around and see her cooking dinner."
Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19 Years Old
19-year-old Olivia, or Olivia Jade, as she is known to her fans, has managed to make a name for herself in her own right. Olivia is a bit of a social media celebrity, having more than 1 million followers on Instagram, and a wildly popular YouTube channel, where she talks about beauty, fashion, and her life.
Due to her success on YouTube, Olivia has her own makeup collaboration with Sephora Collection, that allows people to buy a bronzing and highlight palette to "achieve Olivia's effortless, natural bronze glow." And if people want to dress like Olivia, then they can shop from her collaboration with Australian boutique, Princess Polly, which boasts an assortment of crop tops and mini dresses, fit for any aspiring influencer.
Did I mention she's a college student, too? Over on YouTube, Olivia posts videos of her documenting her life as a student at USC.
In an interview on the Zach Sang Show on YouTube, Olivia explained her reasoning behind going to college while having a thriving business on camera, according to The Cut. Olivia said:
Mostly, my parents wanted me to go because both of them didn't go to college. But I'm so happy they made me go. That sounds so terrible, they didn't make me...my sister goes to the same school and we are pretty much inseparable so it was nice like, following in her footsteps a little bit. I do like it.
And Olivia explained to the show's hosts that she is excited to follow in the footsteps of her famous family members.
"It's funny, too, because my sister wants to go to the same route my mom went and I want to go to the business side where my dad is, but he's honestly really helpful."
No matter what Bella or Olivia decide to do with their lives, they definitely have some big shoes to fill.