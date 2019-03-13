Actress Lori Loughlin is known for her role in Full House and the show's Netflix sequel, Fuller House, where she stars as Aunt Becky. But this week, people are hearing Loughlin's name for a much different reason. Loughlin, among dozens of others, were charged in a college admissions cheating scandal. And after hearing this news, people are certainly wondering — how many kids does Lori Loughlin have?

Earlier this week, Loughlin was charged in a scheme where parents allegedly bribed individuals to ensure their kids were accepted into elite universities across the United States, according to USA Today. Romper has reached out to a representative for Loughlin but has not yet heard back.

At the core of this scandal are the kids of those involved, like Loughlin's kids, most of them who "didn't know their admission was due to a bribe," according to FOX News. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been married for 22 years, according to Good Housekeeping, after eloping on Thanksgiving day in 1997. And shortly after that, the couple started a family together. Loughlin has two daughters with Giannulli, and he has a son from a previous marriage, named Gianni Giannulli, according to Page Six. And their children are pretty successful in their own ways.

And here's everything that you need to know about Loughlin's daughters.