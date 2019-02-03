Tom Brady — superstar quarterback for the New England Patriots — gets called a lot of thing by fans and haters alike. He’s even been called the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), high praise in a league of highly talented players. But there is one name that is perhaps the greatest honor of all for Brady: Dad. But how many kids does Tom Brady have, and how do they fit into his intensely busy life?

Brady is blessed with three children, one with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and two with wife Gisele Bündchen, according to AthlonSports. The news about Moynahan’s pregnancy came months after the couple had broken up; in fact, he’d already started dating Bündchen by then, the outlet reported. Bündchen told Vanity Fair that the news made her question whether Brady should be with the mother of his child.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, 'This can’t be true, it’s so good!' And then, Whoops — wake-up call!" she told Vanity Fair. "You question at times—‘Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out’. But when people break up, it’s for a reason.”

Bundchen wrote in her memoir, Lessons, that Jack Moynahan’s birth in 2007 made her “heart expand I ways I didn’t know was possible,” according to E! News.

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009 which was the same year their first son, Benjamin was born, according to The Express. Their daughter Vivian followed three years later, according to Vanity Fair.

Brady has previously admitted that Vivian is a daddy’s girl, and essentially has him wrapped around her finger. “That little girl owns my day — owns my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that’s what I do. That’s just the way it goes.”

In fact, despite appearances that Brady lives for football, it’s really his kids that are his focus. ESPN noted that if he’s late to return calls because he’s busy with his children it doesn’t bother him; he’s happier watching movies at home than going out. And the challenge of raising kids in a celebrity bubble is as top of mind for him as making it to the Super Bowl.

And though the family is growing up — Jack is a preteen now — there’s a slight chance that it could expand again someday. Before she had her own children, Bündchen told Vanity Fair how eager she was to start a family and she also mentioned that she’d love to adopt a child from her native Brazil, saying:

When you come from São Paulo, you see five-year-olds sniffing glue on the corner. You think, 'If you make a difference in the life of one of them, that makes your time on this earth worthwhile.' I will have a colorful family, like a rainbow. I have dogs from rescue; they are all my dogs. Children are like little angels — there’s no way you can’t love them.

Could more children be in the offing for the family someday? Perhaps. For now, though, all thoughts are undoubtedly on that big game on Sunday, Feb. 3, and trying to bring home another Super Bowl.