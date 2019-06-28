If you tuned into night one of the 2020 Democratic debate, then you probably noticed several candidates alternating between Spanish and English. Going into night two, viewers were already betting on would be the first to use a foreign language — and Mayor Pete was the guy. But how many languages does Pete Buttigieg speak?

On Thursday, June 27, the second group of 10 Democrats took to the debate stage. And the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, didn't waste any time highlighting his multi-lingual abilities. As CNN reported, Telemundo's José Díaz-Balart welcomed Mayor Pete in Spanish before asking his question. Buttigieg immediately responded in Spanish with, "Good night. Thank you."

According to The Atlantic, though, that's not the only language he speaks in addition to English. Buttigieg has been reported to speak anywhere between six and eight different languages, depending on the day and publication. When The Atlantic reached out to Mayor Pete's campaign in April, he was credited with knowing: English, Norwegian, Spanish, French, Italian, Maltese, Arabic, and Dari.

Impressive, right? (It makes the limited French I know look sad in comparison.) This isn't the first time the public has marveled at his language abilities. So I'm guessing plenty of viewers probably had him pegged as one of the most likely candidates to bust out the Spanish on Thursday. One person tweeted, "If you had Pete Buttigieg as the first candidate tonight to speak Spanish: You win."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Buttigieg speaking Spanish is a huge boost to my #DemocraticDebate Bingo card."

Plenty of people have even compared Buttigieg's intellect and skills to that of President Donald Trump. Spoiler alert: Trump isn't really into foreign languages. (I know, huge shock there.) Back in March, one Twitter user wrote, "South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, speaks Norwegian, Spanish, Italian, Maltese, Arabic, Dari, and French. He's a Rhodes Scholar, an Afghan veteran, a concert pianist.... Mean while:" and then included a link to a Newsweek headline that read, "Trump accidentally hit his head with a golf club, asked if caddy did it: report." LOL.

