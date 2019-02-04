Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine gave fans a bit of a thrill during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show when he took the stage and then, well, he ripped off his shirt. In addition to a peek at his six-pack, viewers also got a glimpse of his ink. So how many tattoos does Adam Levine have? There's at least a dozen, it seems, and many of them have a deep meaning for the singer.

As far an exact number goes, it's not easy to pin down. Ranker put it at 15 tattoos, while Country Living guessed that it was upwards of 20 (the magazine rightly predicted that we'd be seeing an eyeful of Levine's toned chest during the show, for what it's worth).

One of Levine's more prominent tattoos is the word California across his abs. The meaning behind that one is pretty obvious — the singer was born and raised in Los Angeles, according to Biography.com

More to come...