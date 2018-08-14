If you have kids of a certain age, then you know all about Ryan ToysReview, the wildly popular YouTube star. Now the young influencer even has his own line of toys your kids will be begging for in no time. So how much are Ryan's World toys in general? It looks like these goods are selling out fast.

Most of the line focuses on toys that Ryan (and most kids his age, to be honest) personally enjoy. So that means there's a lot of blind bag collectibles, squishies of every variety, slime, games, plushies and even a giant surprise egg. It's a cute and colorful collection that matches the big personality of this pint-sized host.

As with many toy collections, there's a pretty good price range on all the items. On the most affordable end are toys that retail for less than $4, whereas the big-ticket item is about ten times that price. But when you visit his collection at Walmart.com, you'll notice several selections are already out of stock. It's no surprise that the YouTube superstar with over 15.6 million subscribers has generated such a demand for his toys in real life. It's a big moment for social media influencers everywhere, really. "This is the first time that a YouTube star in the children and family space has created their own dedicated line of toys and apparel, and we are excited to be partnering with pocket.watch to have it available at Walmart stores nationwide," said Anne Marie Kehoe, Walmart's Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Toys. It's a pretty impressive accomplishment for a kid who is only six years old. He's a born influencer.

1 Ryan’s World Mystery Putty Ryan’s World Mystery Putty $4 Walmart Sold in blind eggs, this wildly colorful putty is perfect for kids who are obsessed with all things stretchy and squishy. From molten orange to shiny silver, this putty has a cool cosmic vibe. Buy Now

2 Ryan’s World 2 Pack Figures Ryan’s World 2 Pack Figures $8 Walmart Now this is a fun set. Kids pick out one action figure, and the second one in the set is a surprise. These are another super collectible toy from the line. Buy Now

3 Ryan’s World Ryan’s Racers 2 Pack Ryan’s World Ryan’s Racers 2 Pack $10 Walmart These cute pull back cars are a great way for friends to play and race together. Available in a variety of race cars, emergency vehicles, and even rocket ships, they are all built for speed. Buy Now

4 Ryan’s World Medium Size Vehicle with Figure Ryan’s World Medium Size Vehicle with Figure $15 Walmart Featuring a pull back car and cool figure, these toys have it all. Your kid can choose Ryans Rocket Ship, Race Rod, Sky Fighter, or the Patrol Car. Buy Now

5.Ryan's World Molecules Ryan's World Molecules $15 Walmart Sold in 5 color batches, this unique modeling toy never dries out. It's another perfect gift for kids who love to mold and squish stuff. Buy Now