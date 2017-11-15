How Much Did Derick Dillard Make Per Episode? Jill Duggar's Husband Will Probably Miss Those Paychecks

While he may now have officially been cut off from TLC, his controversial tweets have left fans wondering what might be next for Jill Duggar's husband. Or perhaps, what he'll be missing out on now that he's no longer a part of Counting On. So, just how much did Derick Dillard make per episode? Well, that number isn't entirely clear, although it's obvious that the 28-year-old will be out a substantial paycheck, as TLC has made it clear he is no longer part of the network.

After Dillard went on yet another round of transphobic Twitter rants against fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, TLC released a statement that the network is not represented by Dillard's remarks:

We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.

However, before this incident it's unclear just when Dillard's paychecks from TLC stopped rolling in, or exactly how much they were for. However, an estimate back from 2009 put the Duggar's show at an estimated value of $250,000 to $400,000 per episode, of which the family receives 10 percent, as E! News reported at the time.

So, the Duggars would get anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode, which would then be divided amongst the family. And while that might not seem like too terribly much — especially in comparison to other reality television stars — even if that estimate was true on the lower end, every family member would be walking away with about $1,000 per episode. And considering the fact that each episode takes about four days to film, according to reality producer Terence Michael, that's a pretty hefty paycheck.

Also, considering that the most recent and publicly known estimate was eight years ago, and the Duggars have likely made a lot more since then with inflation and the increased popularity of their show. So, if Dillard went from making (probably) over $1,000 every four days to...nothing, it would obviously cause a shock to the father of two. Dillard's wife, Jill, has yet to comment on her husband's latest controversy, but it seems that she's standing by him.

In case you were lucky enough to miss Dillard's Twitter rant, allow me to catch you up. In August, Dillard took to Twitter to express his disgust at the TLC show, I Am Jazz, which also airs on TLC. "What an oxymoron," he began, "a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

And while that in and of itself is troubling enough, he didn't stop there. After he started to receive a lot of criticism for his comments, Dillard then went on to misgender Jennings, and referred to her as "him," tweeting: "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Jazz is being taken advantage of, as part of a larger agenda. I️ really have nothing against the kid and wish him all the best in life. I just hate seeing him used this way. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Considering TLC's remarks that Dillard hasn't been affiliated with the network for "months," it seems likely that he felt comfortable expressing his opinions and shooting off these tweets because he knew there was nothing else he had to lose. However, as The Hollywood Gossip reported, Dillard has recently created a GoFundMe asking fans for money to support a reported mission trip, although Dillard has come under fire for a GoFundMe page in the past.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Dillard is no longer welcome on the TLC show that his wife stars on anymore. But, it's likely that she'll still be bringing home a pretty hefty paycheck herself.