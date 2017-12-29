How Much Did Jon & Kate Gosselin Make Per Episode? 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Once Brought In The Big Bucks

It's been years since Jon and Kate Gosselin graced our television screens with their busy, busy days with their eight kids: one set of twins and their sextuplets. The show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, was such a hit when it first debuted in 2007 and fans are still very much invested in large family's lives, even though a lot has changed in past decade. But, in its heyday, it's hard not to wonder how much Jon and Kate Gosselin made per episode of their popular TLC show.

Well, there's no way to see either one of the parents' actual paychecks from the show, but sources have estimated a range of what they likely made. According to The Balance:

The family received $25,000 to $50,000 per episode from the original series, Jon & Kate Plus 8. The Gosselins also receive residual income from DVD sales. The fun trips the family took on the show were paid-for-perks, and the couple reportedly received tens of thousands of dollars in free products and goods.

As for Kate individually, according to a 2012 HuffPost report, she earned "at least $2,499,000" total from the reality show at the time when her book was first released.

But, as diehard fans know, the Gosselins' show on TLC did not have a very smooth ending. In June of 2009, the couple officially split up. According to ABC News, the season finale of Jon & Kate Plus 8 concluded with a scrolling message that read:

On Monday June 22, 2009, legal proceedings were initiated in Pennsylvania to dissolve the 10-year marriage of Jon and Kate Gosselin.

During the episode, both Jon and Kate confirmed that they were separating, with Jon saying, "Kate and I have decided to separate," and Kate echoing, "Yes, we have decided that we will separate," according to ABC News.

Some might think that a couple divorcing would be the end of their reality television fame, but it looks to have only served to pique more interest in their family. As E! News reported, that finale episode attracted over 10 million viewers. But it gets messy after that. Most people will know that currently, only Kate is still on TLC, with her show Kate Plus 8. But, how did that come to be, you ask?

Well, it all came to a firey end almost as soon as it began. According to E! News:

Nov. 23, 2009, marked the series finale of Jon & Kate Plus 8 in its original incarnation — though by then it was a cautionary tale of what happens when two people, already under more stress than you can imagine, let cameras into their home.

But then, less than a year later, Kate Plus 8 premiered on TLC, on Aug. 30, 2010, and a whole new story was told. Kate appeared on the show as an almost-single mother, with Jon nowhere in sight. And although the new version of the show only lasted for about a year, with TLC canceling the series in 2011, it was still likely to bring in a hefty penny for Kate.

And since it was renewed in 2015, she's likely to still be doing pretty well for herself. According to the International Business Times, Kate is reportedly bringing in about $40,000 per episode for her new show.

Now, Kate continues to appear on the TLC show, as well as a variety of other programs and projects. She has written four books, appeared as a guest host on The View, and made other public appearances as well. As for Jon? Well, post-reality TV life hasn't been as financially kind to him. E! News reported that "in 2013, he was living in a cabin in the woods with no Internet access and waiting tables" in Pennsylvania.

Throughout their rollercoaster of a relationship and ups and downs in front of audiences, it looks as if at least one of them is still thriving in terms of a paycheck from their TV fame.

