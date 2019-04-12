Disney has finally revealed some exciting details about its new streaming service, Disney Plus, which will give users access to shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, and more. Understandably, parents and Disney fans alike need all the details, and if you're wondering how much Disney Plus will cost, you'll probably be delighted to hear its price tag, along with everything else there is to know.

Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer at The Walk Disney Company called Disney Plus "a bold step forward in an exciting new era," according to a press release from the company. Iger added that he's hopeful about the success of Disney Plus, noting that "the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology" were sure to make the service a home run.

Can't argue with that logic, right? Disney's been dominating the TV and movie market for years, so why not streaming, too?

Disney provided some key details about Disney Plus on Twitter as well. In a series of tweets, the company shared that Disney Plus users will be able to customize their accounts with characters from its extensive library. The streaming service will also allow users to download content to view offline, which a lot of other streaming services, like Hulu, don't offer.

Disney Plus will be coming to all major regions of the world in "the next two years," Disney shared on Twitter. The company also said that the Disney Plus library will grow, much like Netflix's does each month. And in the first year, all Pixar films will be available on the service. Disney also shared on Twitter that in the first year, more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from Disney's catalogue will be available on Disney Plus.

Despite all the information out there about Disney Plus so far, there are some questions fans want answered about the service before signing up, such as how much it'll cost, when it's arriving, what it'll get them and more.

So, here's what you need to know about Disney Plus.

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost?

Disney Plus will cost $6.99 per month, according to a release from The Walt Disney Company. That's significantly less than Netflix, which starts at $9 per month for a standard subscription, according to Digital Trends. Hulu is still cheaper, at least for an ad-supported subscription. If you buy in at this price, and sit through the occasional ad during your viewing experience, you'll pay $5.99 a month, according to The Verge.

When Is Disney Plus Available?

The company shared in a press release that Disney Plus will be available in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019.

What Content Will Disney Plus Have?

Disney Plus is set to feature an array of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and more, according to TIME.

On Twitter, Disney said in the first year of Disney Plus, subscribers will have access to 7,500 episodes and 500 films from Disney's library. It also tweeted out that all Pixar films will be featured on the service in its first year. Disney also said on Twitter that on day one users will have access to the "entire Signature Collection," too.

Other films and shows set to be featured on Disney Plus include:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Marvel's The Falcon

The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

All the Star Wars films

Mary Poppins

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Disney Channel original movies

The Phineas and Ferb Movie

The Sound of Music

Malcom in the Middle

30 seasons of The Simpsons

A live-action Lady and the Tramp film

A new Marvel series called Loki

WandaVision

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Monsters at Work

Togo

Stargirl

Be Our Chef

The Princess Bride

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

Aladdin

The Jungle Book

A live-action Star Wars series

The Mandalorian

Disney Plus will also feature a slew of Disney shorts, like Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life. Subscribers will have access to 250 hours of content from National Geographic as well, according to a tweet from the company.

With everything that's been shared so far, it certainly seems like Disney Plus will have something for the whole family one once it rolls out in November.