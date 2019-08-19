Disney has finally revealed some exciting details about its new streaming service, Disney Plus, which will give users access to shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, and more. Understandably, parents and Disney fans alike need all the details, and if you're wondering how much Disney Plus will cost, you'll probably be delighted to hear its totally affordable price tag, along with everything else there is to know.

Bob Iger, chairman-CEO of The Walk Disney Company, called Disney Plus "a bold step forward in an exciting new era," as stated in a press release from the company. Iger added that he's hopeful about the success of Disney Plus, noting "the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology" were sure to make the service a home run.

But what is it going to cost subscribers each month? Thankfully, not that much.

Disney Plus is set to cost $6.99/month, which is less than Netflix's $9/month subscription. Meanwhile, Hulu's price ranges from $5.99/month to $44.99/month.

Disney's been dominating the TV and movie market for years, and now they are coming for the streaming title hard.

Some key details about Disney Plus were shared on Twitter as well. In a series of tweets, the company revealed that Disney Plus users will be able to customize their accounts with characters from its extensive library. The streaming service will also allow users to download content to view offline, which a lot of other streaming services, like Hulu, don't offer.

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to access the streaming service on Apple devices (including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV), as well as Google (Android phones, TV devices, and) Chromecast, Microsoft (Xbox One), Sony (PlayStation4 and Android-based Sony TVs), and Roku.

On Aug. 19, Disney Plus announced that one week after it's North American launch date, which is Nov. 12, it will be launching internationally. Starting Nov. 19, Disney Plus will be available in Australia and New Zealand.

The company promised that the Disney Plus library will grow, much like Netflix's does each month. And in the first year, all Pixar films will be available on the service. Disney also shared on Twitter that in the first year, more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from Disney's catalogue will be available on Disney Plus.

Other films and shows set to be featured on Disney Plus include:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Marvel's The Falcon

The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

All the Star Wars films

Mary Poppins

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Disney Channel original movies

The Phineas and Ferb Movie

The Sound of Music

Malcom in the Middle

30 seasons of The Simpsons

A live-action Lady and the Tramp film

A new Marvel series called Loki

WandaVision

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Monsters at Work

Togo

Stargirl

Be Our Chef

The Princess Bride

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

Aladdin

The Jungle Book

A live-action Star Wars series

The Mandalorian

Disney Plus will also feature a slew of Disney shorts, like Forky Asks a Question, and Lamp Life. Subscribers will have access to 250 hours of content from National Geographic as well, according to a tweet from the company.

There will also be the option to bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $12.99/month. If you do the math ($6.99 + $5.99), you'll find that the bundle is basically giving you ESPN Plus for free — if you're into sports and whatnot.

As previously mentioned. Disney Plus will be available in North America starting on Nov. 12 for just $6.99/month.