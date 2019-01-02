Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have an adorable family. It's just a fact of life. And now that the couple reportedly has one more on the way via surrogate, according to Us Weekly, 2019 is going to be bursting with even more cuteness. But with this news in mind, it's fair to wonder: How old are Kim Kardashian's three kids now? And how does she handle life with so many little ones?

Call it the "Kardashian magic," but Kardashian can handle anything — including being a mom to three little kids all under the age of 5. But she always seems to have it under control, which is why watching her family's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is so entertaining and refreshing. But that isn't to say that Kardashian finds parenting to be a breeze.

This past May, in a post on her website in honor of Mother's Day, Kardashian revealed that she struggles as a mom of three, according to People, writing that motherhood can be "overwhelming" especially when all three kids "need you at the same time" and are crying.

But in the same post, Kardashian also stated that she wouldn't have it any other way. According to People, she said:

Having kids changed my soul! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in. My parenting style is very loving.

Kardashian's kids have changed her soul and will continue to do so for the rest of her life. But here's a quick refresher on her adorable brood before she and hubby Kanye West reportedly expand their family by one more.

North West: 5 Years Old

Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter named North, on June 15, 2013, according to TMZ. At the time, Kardashian and West were only dating — they got engaged four months later in October with her entire family there to witness it, according to the Daily Mail. But this was the start to their gorgeous family together. North was born five weeks early, according to E! News, which led to West almost missing the birth, according to HuffPost.

Five years later and Kardashian has been so open about what it's like to raise a little girl — and it isn't easy. Kardashian has been honest about letting her daughter wear makeup (which she loves to do), and letting her daughter explore her creative side by doing makeup on Kardashian (it's adorable). Even at 22 months old, North was already expressing this side of her. In 2015, Kardashian told Vogue that North's favorite word to say was "shoes." "You have to bargain with her — before you change her diaper she needs a pair of shoes on," Kardashian said.

Kardashian had the most incredible things to say about her daughter on her fifth birthday. Kardashian wrote, in an Instagram post:

Never did I think back then I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe you're so big now!

Saint West: 3 Years Old

On Dec. 5 2015, Kardashian gave birth to her second child and first son, Saint West. But the second time around wasn't any easier for Kardashian. At the time, Kardashian reportedly called Saint's birth the "most painful experience ever," according to TMZ, due in part to the complications she suffered during pregnancy.

But after a rocky start, Kardashian only had smooth sailing with Saint. During an appearance on Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kardashian revealed that while "acts like an only child at times", Saint is such a sweetheart. Kardashian said, according to People:

It's so funny and he's just the nicest human being on the planet. Today he's like, "Mom, you're my best friend." So I tried to get him on video, so I was like, "What did you say?" And he said, "I love you so much, Mom." I was like, "Even better!"

Awww. It sounds like takes after his namesake.

Chicago West: 11 Months Old

Almost one year ago, on Jan. 15, 2018, Kardashian's surrogate gave birth to their third child, daughter Chicago West. The decision to use a surrogate was one rooted in the complications that Kardashian experienced with her two other pregnancies, and she was beyond grateful for her surrogate, according to TMZ. After confirming her daughter's birth, Kardashian wrote on her website that their surrogate "made our dreams come true."

Now, almost exactly one year later, Chicago has brought so much light to Kardashian and West's lives. Earlier this month, Kardashian told one fan on Twitter that Chicago is a very calm baby, according to People. "She LOVES food!," Kardashian tweeted. "She has the best personality, so easy and chill."

And fans have been able to watch the little girl grow up so much in the past year on Kardashian's Instagram account. She is so adorable.

Who knows? By this time next year, Chicago could be a big sister. Hopefully Kardashian will set the record straight soon.

