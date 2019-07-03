Stranger Things 3 drops Jul. 4 on Netflix, offering the perfect escape from an overabundance of family time on a holiday weekend, should you need it. The latest season jumps forward in time one year to 1985, like the seasons before it; Stranger Things was set in 1983, and Stranger Things 2 was set in 1984. Since the cast looks noticeably older, viewers may be wondering how old the Stranger Things kids are now, especially as more and more of them find success on their own outside the show.

Stranger Things served as most of the kid cast members' breakout roles, with more established adult actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour bringing some star power to the sleeper hit. But increasingly, the kids are starting to break out on their own. Millie Bobby Brown is carving out an action star career for herself in the Godzilla franchise. Shannon Purser went on to land series regular roles on NBC's Rise an The CW's Riverdale before starring opposite Noah Centineo in her own Netflix romcom Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. And Finn Wolfhard has roles in the upcoming film adaptation of The Goldfinch as well as Ghostbusters 2020. So, needless to say, the cast is killing it and the Duffer Brothers unearthed some serious talent. But read on to find out how old everyone is now, and learn more about how much they've accomplished since being discovered.

Finn Wolfhard Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wolfhard joined the show in 2016 at the age of 14, which makes him 16 years old now. In addition to his burgeoning film career, he's also the lead singer of a band called Calpurnia in his hometown of Vancouver.

Millie Bobby Brown Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown quickly positioned herself as the rising fashionista of the group, landing stunning magazine spread after stunning magazine spread. She turned 15 this year and her red carpet looks are only getting stronger.

Gaten Matarazzo Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When viewers first met Gaten Matarazzo on Stranger Things, it was as an adorable kid missing his two front teeth. Now 16, he's since gone on to raise awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition he suffers from which the writers also wrote into his character Dustin after he was cast.

Caleb McLaughlin Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After the first season of Stranger Things, Caleb McLaughlin, now 17, went on to play young Ricky Bell in the miniseries The New Edition Story. He also earned a 2019 BET Award nomination for his role in Steven Soderbergh basketball drama High Flying Bird.

Noah Schnapp Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The youngest member of the core cast, Noah Schnapp's character Will Beyers got the story moving when he went missing back in Season 1 and found himself trapped in the Upside Down. Now 14 years old, he just starred in the World War II drama Waiting for Anya opposite Anjelica Huston.