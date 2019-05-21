It's been too many years since comedy fans got to see the one and only Wanda Sykes on stage. But on Tuesday, May 21, the 55-year-old comedian dropped a brand new comedy special on Netflix, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal. If you're a longtime fan, then you'll probably expect a lot of her jokes to be centered on her family, specifically her twins, Lucas and Olivia. But how old are Wanda Sykes' kids now and what kind of one-liners can you probably expect with this new Netflix special?

Sykes shares her two children, a son and a daughter, with her French wife Alex Niedbalski, who is often the center of her comedy as well. Sykes' wife gave birth to their children, son Lucas and daughter Olivia, almost exactly a decade ago; the pair welcomed their fraternal twins on April 27, 2009, according to People. So that means Sykes' kids are now 10 years old, and that also means Wanda Sykes: Not Normal will likely be chock full of jokes about raising kids approaching that awkward phase of teenagehood.

If Sykes' new comedy special is anything like her past stand-up or talkshow appearances, hopefully fans can expect some hilarious parenting gems and words of wisdom.

Sykes' children, who speak French and English, don't make appearances on the comedian's social media pages, but they sure do make it into her jokes every once and awhile. Back in 2017, for instance, Sykes hilariously discussed with Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers about what it's like raising bilingual kids when she's not entirely fluent in French herself and the barriers she runs into.

"I’m picking up little words, but I can tell when they’re about to pull something over on me because they speak fast and in a lower tone... So it’s like, 'Oh yeah, you know le petit dejeuner, blah blah blah,' and I’m like OK, I’m with you, breakfast. It’s Sunday so this must be brunch," she told Meyers, going on to hilariously mimic her family speaking French more quietly and not so precisely, presumably so she doesn't totally understand what's going on. "I'm like 'OK, we're going to brunch!' and they're like 'well, yeah,' and next thing you know, I’m sitting in the middle of a lake on a canoe."

Though Sykes often cracks jokes about the fact that she's "a minority in her own home," as her wife and their twins are white, she also often gets candid about serious issues such as race, politics, and identity, topics that her new Netflix special will tackle as well. "My kids and wife are white, and now I’m a minority in my own home," Sykes told Watermark in 2015. "I truly love my family and it’s the best situation I’ve ever been in, but it’s a way to talk about race and age difference."

Sykes also, of course, finds the humor in it all as well and has shared these hilarious insights with her fans from time to time. For example, in 2014, when her twins were 5 years old, Sykes told Ellen DeGeneres about how she was still adjusting to life with kids.

"I gotta tell ya Ellen... [I'm still] trying to get used to having these, ya know, kids... white kids," she told DeGeneres. "In the middle of the night, they always like to come to our bed, but I'm going to tell you right now, there's nothing scarier than waking up in the middle of the night and seeing two little white kids standing at the foot of your bed... It's creepy! It scares the hell out of me!"

When it comes to her new stand-up special, Sykes recently told Variety she gets "personal on-stage" and that her wife and kids aren't off limits. "I’m showing that, 'Hey, I mess up too.' As a parent, we screw up sometimes; we do think these things sometimes. I don’t mind showing that yeah, I don’t have my s— together either," she told Variety.

Be sure to catch all of this and more when Wanda Sykes: Not Normal drops on Netflix on May 21.