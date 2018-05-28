Becca Kufrin was a fan favorite on the last season of The Bachelor, so it was when Chris Harrison announced that she would be the next Bachelorette. The world cried with her when Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with her on network television, but now she has an army of fans rooting for her as she embarks on her new journey to find love. Aside from how adorable she is, you may not know much about her. So, how old is Becca on The Bachelorette, and what else should you know about her?

According to her ABC profile, she was 27 when she was on The Bachelor, but after celebrating a birthday last month, Becca is now officially 28 years old. The Minnesota native is from Prior Lake and attended Minnesota State University. I’m guessing she’s a Vikings fan? Well, according to one Instagram post, she’s definitely a Minnesota Twins fan.

So what does she do for a living? The only detail given on her Bachelor cast profile is that she is a publicist. Not much to go on there, but with a little digging on Linkedin, it seems that after graduating with a 3.8 GPA from Minnesota State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication, she joined Skyya Communications, a Minneapolis and New York City based public relations and strategic marketing firm. She’s listed as a Senior Account Executive for Skyya, but right before joining the agency in 2012, Becca also interned and volunteered at the Minnesota chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

While her Linkedin profile still lists her as an employee of Skyya, she took a break from work to become a contestant on one of the most controversial seasons of The Bachelor in 2017. If you aren’t up to date with what went down, all you need to know is that Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca during the final rose ceremony -- and then called backsies a few weeks later. In an emotional, televised show down, Arie told Becca that he wanted to break off the engagement because he was still in love with the other finalist, Lauren B.

Aside from the public heartbreak she dealt with on The Bachelor, Becca has had her fair share of heartache in that past. When she was just 19 years old, her father, Steve Kufrin, died after years of battling brain cancer, noted Outdoor News. As if that wasn’t a hard enough ordeal to deal with, on her Instagram page, Becca revealed that her mother has been battling breast cancer, and that she had been through various treatments and surgeries to fight the disease.

With all that she’s been through, both on The Bachelor and in her life, fans are thrilled that Becca is back on a journey to find love as this season’s Bachelorette. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, last week, Becca announced to People that she actually fell in love on The Bachelorette, and is now officially engaged. There is still confirmation on who the lucky guy is, but after seeing the line-up of contestants on ABC, I know that he’s going to be a major hunk. If you want any details on how she fell in love and how the whole thing went down, you’ll have to wait and watch this season.

Now that you her love story is going to have a happy ending, it will be even more fun to root for Becca as she wines and dines 28 handsome, eligible bachelors. You can start watching The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28 with a two-hour premiere episode at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.