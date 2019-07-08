This season of The Bachelorette has been a rollercoaster. With hometown visits on the horizon, many are scrambling to find out every bit of info on each of the remaining dudes. As the house "villain," Luke P. is probably getting the most Google action — everyone wants to know how he's made it this long after all the drama caused. That said, his maturity level and age may have a hand in his behavior, so how old is Luke P.? The Bachelorette bad boy is more on Hannah's level than you think.

They say age ain't nothin' but a number, but maybe there is something to the relative maturity that comes with age. On the show, Luke P. is 24 years old and while I can't say that his age for sure has something to do with his immaturity, I kind of think it does.

There was only one contestant younger than everyone, including Hannah, and that was 23-year-old, Matthew. Remember him? Me neither (sorry, Matthew, whoever you are), but it's a fast show with fast-moving parts. Season 15 is one of the youngest casts ever and in my opinion, it shows. According to Refinery 29, the average age of the contestants comes in at 27 years old. Previous seasons averaged around 29 years old.

But honestly, it doesn't matter how old Luke P. is. The fact remains that he's said some pretty questionable things (to put it mildly) and he definitely hasn't made friends. With so many red flags, and multiple chances for redemption he all but spat on, there's little he can do at this point to go all the way. Don't worry — this is a spoiler-free zone, but as the resident drama-maker, Luke P. is all any Bachelor Nation fan can talk about (aside from the latest news about Jed).

I don't want to rag on the guy too much. I'm sure he's beloved by his family and friends, and that's super. He'd make a great addition on Bachelor in Paradise. But he's definitely exhibited some behavior on the show that should cause every woman pause, including ignoring Hannah's wishes, twisting the truth, and physical aggressiveness. It's great for ratings, but not so much for Hannah when all is said and done.

A lot of his behavior could be blamed on his age, but with four others at 24 also, it's so much more than that. You could be 20 and the most mature, or you can be 60 and the least. I think Hannah started catching on to Luke P.'s ways when he became extremely jealous over her naked bungee jump. Promos for upcoming episodes may reveal Luke's exit when he questions her about having sex with other contestants. Yikes. Still, he's become a pro at bouncing back from the awkward conversations so I wouldn't put it past him to show up later, even if she sends him home.

Look, how old Luke P., or any other contest is, doesn't really matter. The most important thing is that Hannah finds love with someone who's 100 percent authentic and genuine. Maybe that's Luke. Or maybe (probably) not.