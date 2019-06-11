It's Pride Month! Every year in June, individuals and communities celebrate gay pride. Events are held this month to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City, which happened on June 28, 1969. (This moment in history is considered the birth of the modern LGBTQ movement.) Needless to say, you can expect to see a plethora of rainbow merchandise, clothing, flags, and more during the month of June. And you can bet plenty of people want to show their support via social media. So let's take a look at how to add Pride Month filters on your Facebook and Instagram photos.

If you're like me, then you might already have a Pride Month frame on your Facebook and/or Instagram profile photo. It's a pretty straightforward thing to accomplish: simply tap on your profile photo while viewing your timeline, tap "add frame" and search "pride." There should be a sizable selection of rainbow frames and other Pride-Month-inspired options. Tap on the your favorite, hit "save," and voila! Everyone who follows and/or is friends with can clearly see that you stand for LGTBQ rights and equality.

But let's say you want to incorporate rainbow awesomeness into more than just your main profile picture. Does Facebook or Instagram already have pre-made filters for that?

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After taking a quick glance at both Facebook and Instagram, I wasn't able to find a filter specific to Pride Month. However, I did spot some filters that included a rainbow of some sort if you're taking in-app photos for your Instagram Story. And of course, there are plenty of third-party apps you can use to take photos — and then add to social media afterward.

According to CNN, a few good apps to bedazzle your photos in rainbows include: Celebrate Pride: Rainbow Your Life, Pride Filter and Make Me Pride (Flag). It definitely an extra step, but simply download and install one of these apps, and then you can create Pride-inspired works of art with photos on your phone. Save and then post to Instagram and/or Facebook, and you're set!

You can also tap "create post" on Facebook, and then scroll down and tap "background color" to select a rainbow backdrop for your text-based status update.

Screenshot by Michelle Stein

If you remember, Facebook added a pride reaction on Facebook back in 2017. "We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction," the social media network explained in a news release at the time, according to BuzzFeed. Unfortunately, the pride reaction didn't return for 2018, and it hasn't shown up for Pride Month 2019, either.

As far as Instagram goes, I'm seeing a couple of filters — if you're posting in your Instagram Story, that is — that kinda sorta have a rainbow effect. There are a few pride stickers you can add, too.

Screenshot by Michelle Stein

Unless Facebook and Instagram are planning on adding some Pride filters in later this month, it looks like we're going to have to make do with the embellishments that are available.