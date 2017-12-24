How To Connect With Your Kid Early, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

https://us.fotolia.com/id/6294489#

As new parents, we strive to connect with our babies as soon as possible. You give birth and find this tiny stranger suddenly living in your house, drinking milk from your breasts (or from a bottle), and sleeping an awful lot. To connect with a new friend, you'd have conversation, determine shared interests, go to the movies together, etc. But how do you relate to a mushy lump whose only communication skill is crying? It might be helpful to look toward the zodiac to connect with your kid early, based on their sign.

Babies' personalities are often apparent, even in the womb and could definitely be influenced by their sun sign. "The Sun sign dictates your zodiac personality, while your Moon sign ... represents your emotions," explains Harpers Bazaar. So using the stars to guide you, astrologers believe that it's possible to determine what your baby's personality traits will entail, and how to work them to start building your relationship early on.

Astrologer Elisabeth Grace suggests that every parent get their child's horoscope done to help them with their parenting. Grace says that, "A horoscope is more than just a Sun sign. There are many moving parts, and one part that is equal in its significance is the moon." She takes into account the exact birth date and birth hour to determine where the moon and the sun were when your child is born, though cautioning that horoscopes can suggest the potential of each person, but is not the end all, be all. There is still a lot of free will involved and that each person's unique situation shapes them.

Here's a look at the different signs and the best ways to try to connect with your child to take that into account.

Aries (March 21 to April 20) Giphy Aries kids are feisty, strong-willed, spirited, and freedom-loving. As they get to be toddlers, it's great to give them space to run around and explore, but also good to set limits. As Aha! Parenting says, "Parents can avoid power struggles by helping the child feel understood even as the parent sets limits. Try empathizing, giving choices, and understanding that respect goes both ways." Try to connect with your fire child by planning activities together that get you outside and moving.

Taurus (April 21 to May 21) Giphy Like the bull that represents their sign, Taurus kids are stubborn. This can be their best and most frustrating quality. Psychotherapist Susan Stiffelman on Parenting says that one way to deal with this is to "connect before you direct." She suggests asking well-placed questions or making supportive comments before trying to alter a behavior.

Gemini (May 22 to June 21) Giphy Gemini are the twins and as Charla says on Astrology Answers, you may feel like you have two different children in one child. They are active and curious, but also have the tendency to interrupt and want attention. According to PBS, there is one key to parenting a curious child: allow them to ask questions. You can start this early by allowing your baby to crawl around and explore their environment (supervised, of course). Reading together, including fabulous picture books that cover science and history, can be a great shared experience. Together you can do age-appropriate projects or go on field trips to museums or historic sites that satisfy their curiosity.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22) Giphy Kids born under the Cancer sign are extremely adaptable and good and loyal friends, but also have trouble controlling their emotions, according to Sun Signs. These are kids that need the connection with you. As suggested in Psychology Today, it may help to keep your own emotions in check and try to limit the yelling.

Leo (July 23 to August 21) Giphy Leos are the creative kids. Astrology Online says that this causes them to often think and act big. These are fun kids to connect with. Dramatic play, made up stories and big, messy finger paints suit them well.

Virgo (August 22 to September 23) Giphy Your Virgo child may be a bit of a perfectionist, the Horoscope Junkie tells us. As no mother is perfect and Virgo kids are quick to point out flaws, this can be tough; not to mention the fact that sometimes a kid needs to learn how to wear mismatched socks or eat a pancake that isn't a perfectly round circle. Focus on the Family suggests that you use humor to get through these situations and to be supportive of their need for perfection without being a hostage to it.

Libra (September 24 to October 23) Giphy Libras are smart, but also a little lazy at times, as per Sun Signs. What kid wouldn't want their parents to pick up their toys or help them through a difficult puzzle? It's great to help them and an easy way to bond, but make sure you also leave them room to solve things on their own.

Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) Giphy Scorpio children are very emotional and compassionate and they can never have enough hugs, which is a fabulous way to connect with them. As The Astrology Club says, Scorpios tend to be overly sensitive and offend easily, so you may need to be aware of that when you discipline them. It might be helpful to make sure that you use logical consequences, as Very Well points out, and reassure them they are loved, even if they have done something wrong.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 22) Giphy Kids who are Sagittarius tend to be outgoing and friendly and love to be in the middle of a crowd. Astrology Answers says that these kids are full of the question: why? The best thing you can do is answer them. Even if they ask it again and again and again till you are sick of explaining it. As they get older, introduce them to Google and you are good to go.

Capricorn (December 23 to January 20) Giphy Capricorn is an Earth sign. These kids are typically quiet and reliable and, not surprisingly given that they are Earth kids, they love nature. Get them outside and play in the grass. Plant a garden together or go to the zoo. Astrology Club says Earth kids are practical and concrete, so when talking to them you want to be clear and direct.

Aquarius (January 21 to February 18) Giphy These kids are very creative and according to Sun Signs, they like to be shown skills rather than just learn how to do things from a book. So take your little Aquarius with you and teach them how to cook, sew, use the computer, or fix something.