When it comes to personalizing your social media pages, there's a lot you can do. Between bios, emojis and, of course, filters and edits on your photos, there are tons of ways to stand out online. One way that there isn't, though? The text options. Gone are the MySpace days where you could hack the HTML or download a theme that would change the font styles, sizes or colors on your page. However, there is actually a way to customize your Instagram fonts, and it's easier than you might think.

Though there's still no clear way to change the color of your fonts on your IG page, there is a way to change the style. It's a pretty simple process, and you can do it on a desktop, or on your mobile phone. First, you will need to look up a font generator, as CreativeBloq.com suggests. There are a lot of options out there, but for the sake of demonstration, today we'll use LingoJam.com, otherwise known as Fonts For Instagram. There are other options out there as well, so do your due diligence.

Once you've pulled up that webpage, the next step would be to insert what you want in an alternate font into the first input bar. You will need to do this with any and all words you want in different fonts, as you cannot install a different font on the app itself.

After you input the text that you want in a different font in, next to it you will see your font options. The top seems to be a sort of gothic font, both in bold and regular type, as well as a WingDings inspired option, some script, and another variation at the bottom where the spacing between the letters is increased.

As you scroll down, you'll see more and more font options, though you might want to stick to the clearer ones. Many are supplemented with symbols that resemble letters, and emojis that also take the place of other letters. Though this might look interesting initially it can make the words very difficult to read.

Once you've decided what font you like best, the process from here is actually really straightforward. All you have to do is copy and paste the new font sentence into your IG bio, either on your app, or on your computer. (If you sign into the site on your desktop, you can edit all of your information and even respond to comments using your keyboard, if that is easier for you.)

Next, you will simply hit the "submit" button, or "save," if you're on your phone... and that's it!

If you're familiar with coding, websites or graphic design, you probably know that there are many websites that allow you to download different font styles onto your desktop, and to use on certain apps.

However, you will want to stick with sites that specifically cater to fonts that are compatible with Instagram, given that a lot of these function based on symbols and texts that are compatible with the app inherently.

As of right now, there aren't options to change the color or size of the font, but at least you can make your posts and bio as unique as possible for the time being.