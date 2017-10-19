How To Dress Like Daenerys For Halloween And Slay The Costume Contest

Game of Thrones is the most popular TV show in the universe not only because of the drama, the intrigue, and the larger-than-life plot, but for the characters that fans come to know and love season after season. Of course, the incredible costumes are an important part of what makes each character unique, and if you're planning on dressing and playing the role of a GOT character this year, you're probably trying in the midst of researching how to dress like Daenerys for Halloween. Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons, is one of the most loved characters of the show and, and no one's got a signature look quite like her.

Also known as Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys, is known for her platinum blond hair, gorgeous, elaborate dresses, and of course, her constant companions, the dragons. Although dressing as the mother of dragons, can be an intimidating thought, with a little bit of research and DIY magic, you can create a Daenerys costume that rivals the "real thing" and will most certainly help you slay Halloween this year.

Some of these costumes can be as simple as buying the dress and wig online and watching a make up tutorial to get Dany's classic "power brows". Other costumes will require a little bit of DIY-ing and mixing and matching to pull off. But whether you're striving to be as budget-friendly as possible or are willing to shell out some serious cash to have the best look, once you're armed with these costume ideas (and the confidence of Daenerys Targaryen), you won't regret dressing as this fan favorite for Halloween.

1 Wedding Day Khaleesi Giphy Ali Express The day Daenerys becomes a Dothraki is one of the most memorable. Her dress is no less stunning as her wedding is violent. If you're willing to drop a few dollars on a Cosplay costume, you'll be able to find an almost exact replica of the Khaleesi wedding dress ($102, Ali Express). From there, you'll just need a long blonde wig ($23, Ebay) and simple, natural makeup. TheSorryGirls on YouTube If you're hoping go with a slightly more affordable option, you can whip up a DIY version of her wedding day attire using this video tutorial that calls for neutral, opaque fabric and a few accessories. You'll need some basic craft skills to pull it off though.