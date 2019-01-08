If you've got a crafts-loving kid at home, listen up, because Google has launched the perfect contest for you. The 11th annual Doodle for Google challenge is now underway. And entering the Doodle for Google 2019 contest is super easy, so it's something that every kid should try out. Plus, there are a couple of big prizes in store for the winner.

Google is well known for designing fun, and sometimes interactive, logos to correspond with important days of the year. These Google Doodles are so popular, people even create lists of the best of all time. The annual Doodle for Google contest gives students kindergarten through 12th grade a chance to design a creative logo of their own!

According to Google's blog, the theme for this year is "When I grow up, I hope..." Students are free to answer that prompt however they want, using any material they want to bring their logo to life, like crayons, clay, or food, according to CNET.

For this year, Google called in some impressive guest judges: host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, and everyone's favorite frog, Kermit, and the 2018's National Teacher of the Year, Mandy Manning.

On Monday, Jan. 7, Kermit even stopped by The Tonight Show to help fellow judge Jimmy Fallon announce Google's contest.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

If you want to enter, head on over to doodles.google.com. There, you'll be able to find full contest rules and the entry form. All of the doodles will be sorted into five grade groups and judged based on artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication.

All entires are due by March 18, 2019 8 p.m. PT, according to the contest site, so you and your kids have plenty of time to think of ideas!

There are a couple of cool prizes for this contest. According to Google's blog: "The winning artist will see their work on the Google homepage for a day, receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant."

In the meantime, you can head on over to Google to see last year's contest winner for some inspo. The theme was "What Inspires Me" and when Google announced the winner — 2nd grader Sarah Gomez-Lane, who "drew delightful dinosaurs to highlight her dream of becoming a paleontologist!" — the company said they "fell in love" with her "rendering of her dinos, and were blown away by her big (you might even say “dino-sized”!) ambitions for her future, especially at her young age."

Not only is Sarah's doodle featured, but for the first time in the contest's history, the Google Doodle team reported that Sarah was able turn her artwork into an animated, interactive experience.

If you can, head on over to Google and check it out — the animation definitely makes the doodle even better.

This is a really cool contest with some great prizes for kids, and because kids' imaginations are boundless, there could be some really amazing submissions this year. Stay tuned and good luck!

