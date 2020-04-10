If you're in need of a break from cooking for the whole family and would like to order out some good old-fashioned fast food, perhaps this weekend, you can easily get a free kid's meal from Smashburger with your order. The offer is only available for a limited time, so be sure to plan your upcoming meals accordingly.

The burger chain, which has locations all across the nation, is currently offering its customers a free kid's meal with a purchase of at least $20. To take advantage of the deal, simply place an order with Smashburger using UberEats on your phone or online. Orders of $20 or more will automatically be qualified to get a free kid's meal. And there are several options kids can choose from, including a kid's sized hamburger, cheeseburger, or chicken tenders. All kid's meals are served with french fries and a choice of a fountain drink, organic milk, or juice.

This promotion ends on Monday, April 20, so you'll need to browse through Smashburger's expansive menu — which features beef, chicken, and vegetarian options, as well as milkshakes — and act fast to scoop up a free kid's meal.

Smashburger is one of many restaurant chains offering special promotions for free or discounted kid's meals during the ongoing global pandemic. For instance, Red Robin is offering a kid's meal for $1.99 with any purchase and TGIFridays is offering a free kid's meal with online orders of $20 or more. So take a break from cooking and take advantage of these promotions designed for families.