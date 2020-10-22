Like so many of us these days, Santa Claus is working from home this year. But just because your kids can't visit Santa in person, doesn't mean they have to miss out on the holiday cheer a face-to-face moment with jolly Old Saint Nick can bring. In fact, you can get a free personalized video message from Santa on Cameo. But hurry, with Christmas right around the corner, Santa only has until Oct. 30 to put these special videograms together.

In an effort to help families find magic and cheer amid a holiday season that stands to look markedly different from past years, Carter's is giving away 100 Cameo videograms from Santa every day between now and until Oct. 30. Winners, however, have until Jan. 1, 2021 to redeem their personalized message, meaning you can wait until closer to Christmas to surprise your kids with this special treat. A total of 1,500 families will win personalized video messages sent direct from Christmas' ultimate celebrity.

To enter, parents (or grandparents, or aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, babysitters) must supply their full name and email address at carterssantagram.com. Winners will be selected daily and participants are encouraged to enter the sweepstakes once each day.

If you've won you'll be notified via the email address you provided and given a code to redeem your free personalized videogram from Santa on Cameo. Once on the Cameo app, winners will select their Santa and provide a few notes on how they want their videogram to be personalized.

With COVID-19 expected to hamper visits to mall or other in-person Santas, Carter's is hoping a personalized video message from the Big Man himself will brighten children's holiday season. "Carter's has been with families for generations, and during these unexpected times, parents need us more than ever," Jeff Jenkins, Carter's executive vice president of global marketing, said in a statement. "Our ‘From Santa With Love’ sweepstakes helps parents create that personal moment with Santa for their children and restore a bit of the holiday magic that makes this season special for our families."