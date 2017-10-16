How To Get Chip & Joanna Gaines’ New Target Collection, Because The Line Is Everything

On Sept. 12, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their plans to release a new home line with Target, according to People. Ever since the exciting news broke, fans have been wondering how to get Chip and Joanna Gaines' Target collection, especially since the holidays are quickly approaching. The good news is Target released a preview of the line on Wednesday, and it looks like the collection is pretty incredible.

If you were devastated by the news that Season 5 of Fixer Upper would be its last, I'm happy to report the Gaines' Target line, "Hearth and Hand," is shaping up to be a wonderful consolation prize. I mean, is there any better combination than Target and the Gaineses? I think not.

Even better, the line will be available for purchase sooner than you think. Fans can purchase Hearth and Hand goodies from Target stores and the company's website starting on Nov. 5, according to Refinery29. Obviously, the Gaineses are marketing geniuses — with a Nov. 5 release date, fans can purchase items from the line just in time for the holidays. It's safe to say Target will be absolutely popping on Black Friday.

So, if you've been lying awake at night wondering how you'll get your hands on this collection, rest assured that the process is super simple. All you have to do is head over to Target's website or to your closest Target on the release date to score some Hearth and Hand swag. To prepare for the event (you'll want to get a head start, trust me), Target has provided fans with a look book of the 300-plus item collection.

That all being said, behold the glory that is Hearth and Hand:

Is anyone else crying tears of joy right now? This line is a dream come true for any Fixer Upper super fan.

As for the inspiration and thought process behind Hearth and Hand, Joanna revealed, according to Target:

For me and Chip, there is nothing more important than home and family. That’s what fuels our passion for helping families create spaces they want to gather in, so naturally, the inspiration for Hearth & Hand with Magnolia came from those sweet moments in life that bring people together—everything from holiday traditions and family gatherings to quiet nights around the fire. It’s all about surrounding yourself with people you love.

Well, there's no denying these products are pretty perfect for the holidays.

Following the release of the look book, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the line:

I would be lying if I said that I didn’t register for wedding gifts at @Target solely because of Joanna’s #HearthandHand line... — Heather Williams (@heatherwllms) October 13, 2017

Okay so target is coming out with a new brand called hearth & hand and b*tch their holiday collection is cute as hell 😩 — ♡ (@navyblves) October 13, 2017

Y'all. The @magnolia Hearth and Hand for @Target is available to view online and there are real tears of joy happening over here. — Marjorie (@marj__miller) October 16, 2017

I’ve already started making my #HearthandHand wish list 😍😍😍 — Steffi (@prettyin_plum) October 12, 2017

Whoever said the holidays are just for kids? Chip and Joanna's fans are experiencing next level excitement right now, and it's pretty adorable.

Now that you have a taste of what's to come on Nov. 5, start making your wish-lists now, because I have a feeling these supplies won't last long. If you prepare ahead, it will be easier to navigate the stores and website once the line launches. Target's look book also organizes the items by price (the most expensive item is a wooden dollhouse priced at $129.99), so if you're on a budget, it's especially important that you peruse the preview before your shopping trip. There's nothing worse than falling in love with a product only to discover it's out of your price range.

If the line sells out before you get a chance to shop, don't freak out. According to People, "the line is promised to last multiple years and refresh with each season." So, if you don't succeed this go-around, you'll have plenty of chances in the future.

To all the Fixer Upper fans out there, my thoughts are with you as you eagerly await Nov. 5. Hang in there — you're almost to the finish line.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.