It’s that time of year when even the most diligent among us nudge off our mantle of health and indulge a little in yummy goodness. That’s why it’s the perfect time of year for a special offering that will make your mouth water. That's right, Panera Bread is offering free bagels, and here’s how to get them every day for the rest of the year.

There are all kinds of reasons I can think of to take advantage of this offer. Pregnancy cravings, saving money, treating the kids, or just because Panera Bread makes some of the best bagels around. Have you had that cinnamon crunch concoction? The cranberry walnut bagel? Well now there’s no need to pick and choose — you can try them all without hurting your wallet.

Naturally, the good news has to come with a catch, but this one is ever so slight. To get in on the goodness you have to sign up for the MyPanera member rewards program, according to People. While it’s a free program, you do have to give some basic information, like your name and email address to yet another corporation, but guys… bagels.

There are some stipulations to the program, of course. As Thrillest noted the offer is only good in-store, so you’re going to have to conjure up at least a margin of respectability and leave the house. That’s what baseball hats and your cute winter beanie are made for, right?

And the offer doesn’t include cream cheese or any of the spreads, so unless you like your bagels plain you may have to drop a few cents, as Thrillest reported. And perhaps the biggest catch is that it’s an offer only open to new members, so if you’re already a member of the program you’re unfortunately out of luck. If that’s the case don’t fret though; USA Today has a handy list of all the places you can still get free stuff by signing up for their member rewards program.

A few other details that Panera Bread noted on its website: The offer has to be redeemed in a U.S. store. It is not available with online or kiosk orders, so don’t go to the little kiosks over on the side when you enter. Sorry, but you’ll have to talk to someone to take advantage of this deal. No other bakery items can be substituted for the bagels nor can this be applied to bulk bagel packages. And, of course, it’s limited to one bagel per member, per day.

To sign up for a MyPanera account you have to be at least 13 years old, according to their terms of service.

Needless to say, this seems like a great opportunity to indulge a little with some sweet or savory carbs.

After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.