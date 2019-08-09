When parents hear the words "back to school", they're probably overwhelmed by the thought of having to plan breakfasts and pack school lunches for their kids. While grocery shopping might get a little harder, parents (and their kids) can now be rewarded for these trips to the store in the best way possible. Parents wondering how to get free books for kids just in time for back to school should look no further. Kellogg's is supplying homes with books just for buying certain products, and it almost sounds too good to be true.

But there is no catch here. In the next few weeks, when parents start doing their back-to-school grocery shopping trips, they can be rewarded for purchasing specific items that are likely to be on their shopping list already. In turn, their kids will get to get free books out of it. And who doesn't love free books?

Here's the deal. Staple breakfast brand, Kellogg's, has a program called Feeding Reading, that puts Penguin Random House books into the hands of young readers, all for the cost of a box of cereal. Seriously. When shoppers buy participating products, they can get a brand new book for their kids just by following some simple steps online. It pays to participate. In 2018, the program distributed more than 400,000 books to families and children, according to Publishing Perspectives.

Let's just say, your kid's addiction to eating Frosted Flakes every morning before school will now give back to them in a big way.

Here's how it works. The next time parents go to the grocery store, they should print out this list of participating products in the program. Although some people might associate Kellogg's with their favorite cereal, there are so many more products that are a part of this program. When people purchase certain Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispie, Eggo, Cheez-It, Keebler, and Pop-Tarts products, they are eligible to get one of these free books. So, if your kid isn't the biggest fan of breakfast but loves after school snacks, then they can also benefit from the program, too.

Once the product is purchased, people have to take a picture of their entire receipt with the purchased product on it, and upload it to the Feeding Reading website. The photos must be clear and have the products on them. Once people get the credit for their product, they can select a book to be delivered to their door and will receive it within eight weeks of originally ordering it. How cool is that?

The 125 titles of books to choose from are super expansive. There are picture books (including the very popular, Llama Llama Red Pajama) and young reader books (like the iconic children's book series, Junie B. Jones). There are even young adult books included in this promotion, too, for the older readers in your household.

People on Twitter are already showing off their rewards.

The best thing is, this program teaches kids how to give back, too. If kids don't want to choose any of the books offered in the program, or are only interested in a few titles, they can choose to donate any of the titles from the catalog to the school or library of their choosing.

But there are a few things that people should know before they begin their shopping. Receipts must be submitted to the website within 30 days of purchasing the participating products (no procrastinating, here) and people have until Sept. 30 to upload their receipts (so the promotion is only available for a limited time). These books aren't unlimited — each shopper can only redeem up to 10 books.

Now parents can practically do their book shopping at the same time as they're doing their grocery shopping. Who wouldn't love that?