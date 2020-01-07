The governor of Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island, leaving the island without power and at least one person dead. Tuesday's tremor comes just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake caused significant damage to roads, buildings, and other infrastructure. While a series of strong tremors and aftershocks has left the U.S. territory reeling, there are ways to help Puerto Rico recover from recent quakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey has estimated that Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake alone caused more than $100 million in damage, according to CNN. But while Tuesday's quake is believed to have been one of the largest to hit Puerto Rico since 1918, the Associated Press reported that dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks have shaken the island daily since Dec. 28. Seismologists told the Associated Press that the seismic activity is due to a grinding of tectonic plates happening along three of the country's fault lines.

Unfortunately, seismologists have also told the news outlet that there's no way to predict if or when the quakes and aftershocks will stop. That means the U.S. territory could be in for a few more bumpy days as earthquake relief efforts get underway.

In the wake of recent quakes, here's how you can help relief efforts in Puerto Rico:

Donate To UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Launched by the Hispanic Federation in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program aims to meet both the immediate and long-term needs of Puerto Rican communities. In response to Hurricane Maria, the program has reportedly distributed food, water, and other essentials to affected families across the island. On Tuesday, UNIDOS announced it was working to distribute thousands of solar lamps and make funds available to the local health and human services providers that serve affected communities. Additionally, a partnership with the University of Puerto Rico has reportedly enabled the organization to provide trauma therapy and other mental health services. You can make a one-time or reoccurring donation to the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program through its website.

Give To The American Red Cross On Tuesday, the American Red Cross reported that it was "working with island authorities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to understand the extent of the damage and identify immediate needs." The organization also noted that it's putting Spanish-speaking disaster mental health workers, emergency supply distribution managers, logisticians, caseworkers, and operations management staff "on alert" to respond and support its local team. While donations to the American Red Cross go into one large pool that's used for all kinds of disasters, contributions can still help the organization's efforts in Puerto Rico. You can donate to the American Red Cross through its website.

Partner With Save The Children Save The Children, a U.K.-founded global nonprofit aimed at improving the lives of children, announced Tuesday that it was "working to assess children's immediate needs" following a series of devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico. To help fund the organization's relief efforts in Puerto Rico and around the world you can either donate directly to Save the Children or purchase an item from their charity gift catalog. There are also a number of ways interested individuals can volunteer with Save the Children if financial giving isn't possible.