Multiple people have reportedly died after two destructive tornadoes whipped through parts of Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Early reports from the Associated Press show one tornado wrecked havoc on homes and businesses in downtown Nashville while another bulldozed structures in Putnam County. As daylight brought the storms' damage into view, at least 140 buildings have reportedly been destroyed and 22 people were dead. The good news is, there are currently a number of ways to help Tennessee tornado victims recover and rebuild.

Emergency responders, nonprofits, and other aid organizations have quickly begun to mobilize throughout Tennessee to assist impacted communities in cleanup, restoring power, distributing needed supplies, and conducting search and rescue efforts. The Tennessee Department of Heath told KIRO7 that at least 16 people had been killed in Putnam County while another three were reported dead in Wilson County, followed by two in Davidson County, and one person in Benton County.

Tuesday's storms also destroyed a number of homes, businesses, and churches across the state, ripping off rooftops, blasting out windows, and pulverizing walls. Images of impacted areas that were shared by local authorities and reporters show streets strewn with debris.

In the aftermath of these devastating storms, here's how you can help those affected:

Give To The Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund In response to Tuesday's tornado, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support affected communities and nonprofit organizations working to aid victims. According to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, money raised through the fund will be given as grants to nonprofits providing vital immediate and long-term services. Those interested can donate to Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund via the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's official website.

Send Donations Of Goods To The Community Resource Center To assist those affected by Tuesday's tornado, the Community Resource Center has asked for donations of trash bags, paper towels, work gloves, bleach, cleaning supplies, diapers, and personal hygiene items. The organization has been activated with the Office of Emergency Management to respond to the recent storm and is currently accepting donations at 218 Omohundro Pl, Nashville, Tennessee 37210. The Community Resource Center also has Amazon wish lists, which they have said they would keep updated.

Volunteer With Hands On Nashville Those who live near Nashville, or who are willing to travel, might consider volunteering with Hands On Nashville. The organization has said it is working closely with Tennessee's Office of Emergency Management and the City of Nashville to help impacted communities recover. You can sign up to learn more about volunteer opportunities like cleanup projects through the Hands On Nashville website.

Spread The Word About The Disaster Distress Helpline Natural disasters and severe weather like Tuesday's destructive tornado can have a serious impact on the mental health of those affected. That's why spreading the word about the Disaster Distress Helpline run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is so important. The helpline provides 24/7 support and crisis counseling to anyone impacted by a natural or human-caused disaster. The helpline is toll-free, multilingual, and confidential. Services can be access by calling 1-800-985-5990, texting TalkWithUs to 66746, or visiting the helpline's official webpage.